Mabil's fourth group is undoubtedly one of the most interesting tactical encounters from a neutral's perspective, but many will simply love to watch Mabil come up against the reigning Premier League champions, and a team that has fanatatical support down under.

Mabil's Danish champions, who are competing in the Champions League for the first time in their club's entire career, also get to face the world's most famous young academy system, Ajax. The Dutch giants have been stripped of many of their young prodigies in the offseason but always raise their level in Europe's showpiece.

Finally, Atalanta are one of the most interesting clubs in Europe right now. Also famed for their youth academy traditionally, which was also long considered one of Europe's best, Atalanta have now forged a blazing attacking style that has taken much of the continent by storm.

The Serie A high-flyers have become arguably Europe's most outwardly aggressive and surprisingly entertaining clubs, and boasted not one, but two of Europe's 10 most prolific strikers last season.

All together, it creates a very entertaining prospect for Aussie fans, even if the Aussie contingent is a little fewer than we've come to know and love. If there's one thing we've learned about Mabil though, he always does Australia proud.