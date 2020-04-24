All staff at the English Championship club have agreed to a temporary salary reducation because of the impact of the Coronavirus.

Wright, who joined the Robins in 2017, is captain of the club and played a leading role in the discussions.

"As a playing group we feel it is important that we contribute to the cause," the 27-year-old told the club website.

"Everybody at the club is making sacrifices and it’s only right that we play our part. This is a special group of players and staff and we will get through this together.”

Wright is currently on loan at League One side Sunderland.

The defender has made more than 70 appearances for Bristol City.