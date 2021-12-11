The Chinese Super League is set to resume for its Championship and Relegation stage. Its regular season was altered this year, withthe sixteen teams in the league were split into two groups of eight, he regular season being shortened to fourteen games and concluding in mid-August.

The CLS then took an extended break to allow the Chinese national team to focus on their 2022 World Cup qualification campaign.

The Championship and Relegation stages of the Chinese Super League, which will see the top four teams of each group from the regular season play for the Championship and the bottom four teams of each group play to avoid Relegation, kick off tomorrow.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, the Championship and Relegation stages will not be open to the public and are planned to be played behind closed doors.

Aaron Mooy is currently the only Socceroo to play in the CLS, having signed for Shanghai Port in 2020. Shanghai have qualified for the 2021 Championship group after finishing second in Group B of the regular season.

They open their title fight against Shenzhen FC this Monday, December 13 at 9:00 PM AEDT. It will be the first of eight rounds scheduled to end the second week of January. The club won its first and only Chinese Super League championship in 2018.

SBS will showing extended highlights of the remaining stages starting mid-December. The will also be showing two matches a week for all 30 rounds of the 2022 Chinese Super League starting in March of next year.

More information on SBS On Demand can be found on their website.