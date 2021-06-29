Maclaren's 25 goals in 24 appearances wasn't enough to get past Good, who had a monster season at the heart of City's defence.

Good made 24 appearances last season, playing the full 90 minutes on all but two occasions. Good's form earned him a Socceroos recall for the recent World Cup qualifiers, where he was played out of position as a fullback as Graham Arnold tries to work him into the squad.

Good's sensational season has been coming for some time, after injury woes ruined his burgeoning Premier League career at Newcastle United - and his chances of playing at the 2018 World Cup - he's gone from strength to strength at Melbourne City.

Playing under a former steely defender in Patrick Kisnorbo has also done wonders for Good's composure and tactical reading of the game.

It was a deserved recognition for Good after his forced absence from the Grand Final, especially considering Maclaren picked up the club's Members' Player of the Year award and the golden boot this season.

Marco Tilio won the club's Rising Star award, while Scott Jamieson won Clubman of the Year.