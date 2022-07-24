Goodwin mutually terminated his contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Wehda in order to pave the way for his permanent move back to Adelaide. The Socceroo had spent the last two seasons on loan with the A-League side.

Craig Goodwin signing

Craig Goodwin has signed a long-term deal with Adelaide United.

The Socceroo was previously contracted to Saudi Arabian club Al-Wehda.

He will also continue to function as the club's captain.

More Australian football news can be found on FTBL.

This new contract, which will keep the Socceroo with Adelaide until the end of the 2024-25 season, will continue Goodwin's third stint and mark the beginning of his sixth season with the A-League side.

During his previous five years with the Reds he has made 138 appearances and become the club's record scorer with 44 goals. He has also previously won the Premiership and Championship with Adelaide in 2016 as well as the Australia Cup in 2018.

Goodwin can now build upon these accolades in Red.

“I’m incredibly excited for the seasons to come with Adelaide United," stated Goodwin upon re-signing.



“I had a few different options, but Adelaide was always our preference – this is our home and we wanted our future as a family to be here.



“Even though last season didn’t end the way we wanted, we continued to improve throughout the year and it was memorable for the entire team.



“I believe we have a special group and can achieve great things this season, winning silverware with this Club is the goal."

On top of remaining with Adelaide United, Goodwin will also continue to serve as the club captain. The Socceroo assumed the armband earlier this calendar year after the departure of Stefan Mark. The continuation of Goodwin's service as both a Red and a captain excites head coach Carl Veart.

“I think it all goes back to the culture that we’re setting here at the Club, and in the changeroom, and in the office and the way we’re linking all that together,” he said.

“Craig is a big part of that. He was the Captain of the Club last year and he’ll maintain that Captaincy again going forward.

“So we’re looking forward for Craig to improve and make that World Cup squad and have success with the Socceroos as well.”

More Australian football news can be found on FTBL.

More news can be found here.