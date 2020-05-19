On Monday Celtic were confirmed as champions of the Scottish Premiership and Hearts relegated at a board meeting after the 12 clubs agreed completing the campaign was unfeasible because of the Coronavirus.

Average points per game played in the league has been used to determine final placings.

Hearts were four points adrift of Hamilton Academical at the bottom with a possible 24 points available.

Socceroo Bozanic made more than 40 appearances for the Edinburgh club since joining from Melbourne City in 2018.

The 31-year-old, who is now a free agent, scored four goals in 26 matches this season.

Garuccio joined Hearts from Adelaide City in 2018.

The fullback made 23 appearances before tearing his ACL in March last year. In the 2019/2020 campaign, the 24-year-old played six times for Hearts.