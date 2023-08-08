Exciting young Socceroos attacker Alex Robertson is on the move in England, signing a season-long loan deal with League One side Portsmouth.

Just days after fellow Australian Kusini Yengi scored an added-time equaliser in the 1-1 draw at home to Bristol Rovers to open their season, Pompey announced Robertson was joining the south coast club from Manchester City.

The 20-year-old, who will wear the No.8 shirt during his time at Fratton Park, was handed his first cap by Graham Arnold in an emotional friendly against Ecuador back in March.

"Alex is a dynamic attacking midfielder who comes here off the back of an excellent season with Manchester City's under-21s," Blues boss John Mousinho said.

"He's won the title there three years in a row and also recently got his first cap for Australia, so we're really excited that we've been able to bring him to the club.

"I know that City have high hopes for him and he was involved in Pep's (Guardiola) matchday squads at the end of last season, which is no easy feat.

"We wanted that eight/ten who is able to really affect games and it's another piece of business that I'm incredibly happy with this summer."

Robertson was born in Scotland, but moved to Australia as a youngster before heading to England in 2015 and spending time with Manchester United.

He joined their city rivals two years later and made five appearances during a loan spell with Scottish Premiership club Ross County in 2021.

Robertson represented England at youth level before switching allegiances to Australia - who his father Mark also represented.