Celtic's Scottish Premiership match this past weekend saw them face a Dundee United side they had not beaten in their last two encounters. Unlike their previous matches, Celtic were the dominant team throughout the fixture.

The Hoops held the majority of the possession for most of the match and outshot their hosts. The opening goal in the 19th minute of the game was arguably the best of the lot.

Socceroo Tom Rogić received the ball out wide mid-way up through Dundee's half. He then dribbled past no fewer than four United players before taking a shot which went past keeper Benjamin Seigrist.

Rogić's teammates David Turnbull and Liam Scales made it 3-0 in the 40th and 81st minute respectively, but the man of the match remained the Socceroo. When describing Rogić post match to Celtic TV, Head Coach Ange Postecoglou said the following:

"Tommy's goal is what Tommy is all about.

"It is probably the one area where he has let himself down a little bit this year just finishing his good work.

"But super goal, great run, great composure. Apart from his great feet he is such a strong guy, you cannot knock him off the ball.

"He had the composure to finish today which was great."

The win has kept Celtic and Postecoglou comfortably in second place in the Scottish Premiership, four points behind leaders Rangers FC. Rogić's Socceroo teammate Martin Boyle's played 90 minutes for Hibernian who drew to Motherwell and saw their placement drop to seventh.

Elsewhere in the Premiership, Olyroo Cameron Devlin's Hearts won against Livingston and remain third in the Scottish League. Devlin played the full match.

Fellow Australian Matthew Millar played 67 minutes for St. Mirren in their 4-1 loss to Aberdeen. They are eight in the Scottish Premiership behind Hibernian.

The Scottish Premiership is broadcast on BeIN Sports in Australia.