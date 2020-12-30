Socceroos goalkeeper Mat Ryan wants to fight for his place at Brighton and Hove Albion but concedes he may be better off leaving the Premier League club in the January transfer window.

Ryan had been a fixture at Brighton since joining from Valencia in 2017, playing a crucial role in keeping the club in England's top division - but has fallen out of favour with manager Graham Potter in recent weeks.

The 28-year-old was dropped from the Seagulls' squad altogether after a 3-0 loss to Leicester and Ryan said Potter had told him he intended to give inexperienced goalkeeper Robert Sanchez a run of games, while Jason Steele is his preferred back-up.

"He added that if I get a good offer in January I should take it, knowing that I want to be playing week-in week-out," Ryan told SBS' The World Game.

"It came as a shock and a surprise that he said that.

"Knowing where I stand now, from what was communicated to me, perhaps it might be better that we do go our separate ways.

"However, until that opportunity comes - and it's a good project - then, as far as I'm concerned, I'm a Brighton player and I'm here to fight for my spot."

Potter has previously publicly stated he would be willing to let Ryan leave.

Ryan said he understood Potter's preference for Sanchez wasn't a "personal attack" on him, but suggested Brighton's winless run since his omission indicated he wasn't the problem.

"I knew it wasn't down to me that the team hadn't been winning and I guess what's happened since confirms that," he said.

"I believe in myself and still feel I have a lot to offer the team."

Brighton are 17th and just two points above the relegation zone after losing to Arsenal 1-0 this week.