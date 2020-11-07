Southampton are on top of the Premier League for the first time after they defeated visitors Newcastle United 2-0.

Goals from Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong gave the hosts victory to take the Saints above champions Liverpool on goal difference.

After starting the league campaign with back-to-back defeats, Southampton have won five of six matches - drawing the other at Chelsea - and end a day on top of the English soccer pyramid for the first time since September 16, 1988.

"It's an absolutely fantastic achievement," Southamption attacker Theo Wallcott said.

"First time in the club's history I believe, where it all started for me, it's an absolute honour.

"Sadly there's no fans but we work hard for each other and the work is showing."

Adams gave the Saints the perfect start at St Mary's with a goal after three minutes and Armstrong sealed the points with the second goal eight minutes from time.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's men dominated possession and chances and it marks a remarkable 12 months for the Austrian manager since their 9-0 thrashing by Leicester last October.

Earlier on Friday, Socceroos goalkeeper Mat Ryan was back in goal for Brighton & Hove Albion, after he was left on the bench last weekend for "tactical reasons" by manager Graham Potter.

The Seagulls draw 0-0 with Burnley who picked up a much-needed point as they moved off the bottom of the table.

Ryan missed a league game for Brighton for the first time in almost two years when they faced Tottenham Hostpur with Potter feeling the Socceroos No.1 needed a "breather" .

Ryan only had one real moment of alarm in a predictably drab affair against Burnley when Matt Lowton's deep cross sailed over him but ended up hitting the crossbar.

Burnley moved above Sheffield United while Brighton are 16th.

"We didn't create as much as we'd like," Burnley manager Sean Dyche told BBC Sport.

"I thought the mentality was right. We looked more like ourselves with our defensive shape and urgency.

"We know we have to create better chances but it's a base to build on. We're never a million miles away. We're getting closer."

Brighton dominated possession and had 19 shots but could not find the breakthrough.

"You've got to score," Potter said.

"That was the only thing missing from our performance. We restricted Burnley to pretty much nothing.

"Performance-wise, I'm really happy. We're always looking to improve. It's disappointing to only get one point.

"The team gave everything. We were playing a dangerous opponent but we had a good control of things."

Champions Liverpool play at Manchester City on Sunday.