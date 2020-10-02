The cruel loss, in which Spurs were always the far superior team, did at least give Rukavytsya the platform to continue his sensational scoring streak before Haifa's elimination.

Multiple clubs are now interested in the 33-year-old's services after a breakout campaign last season translated into very strong Europa League form, and scoring against Premier League giants simply adds to the allure.

Rukavytsya converted from the spot to keep Maccabi in the tie and make the game 4-2 on the 52nd minute after setting up former QPR star Tjarron Chery to equalise on the 17th minute.

But Jose Mourinho's side responded straight away through Harry Kane, who finished with a hat-trick.

The Aussie's penalty was cool as ice as he calmly sent Joe Hart the wrong way. The playoff loss eliminates Rukavytsya from the Europa League.