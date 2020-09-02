The 25-year-old has been in strong pre-season form, scoring recently for parent club SC Freiburg in a friendly.

First team opportunities under long-term Freiburg boss Christian Streich have been hard to come by however, with the renowned German manager favouring a relatively set first team lineup since Borrello joined the club.

“I'm really looking forward to playing for Fortuna in the coming season. I know the 2. Bundesliga and know that Fortuna is a large and traditional club - when those responsible contacted my advisor and me, I wanted to play for the club straight away," Borrello said via Fortuna's website.

"I'm happy to be here and look forward to getting started."

Fortuna's Sports Director, Uwe Klein, said it was a good move for both parties.

“Brandon Borrello will improve our attacking game with his mentality and aggressiveness," Klein said.

"He can be used on both wings and offers our coaching team even more options in attack. We are very happy that Brandon will join us in the coming season."