Bernie Ibini is set to sign a lucrative one-year deal with Iranian club Esteghlal.
The former Sydney FC and Central Coast Mariners winger, who has two caps for the Socceroos, is a free agent after leaving Korean side Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.
Esteghlal compete in the Persian Gulf Pro League and are one of the biggest clubs in Iran.
They have won the Asian Champions league twice and their local league on eight occasions.
Ibini made 13 appearances last year as Jeonbuk claimed the K League 1 title.
The 27-year-old has had stints in the MLS and UAE since leaving the Sky Blues in 2017.
