Socceroo Massimo Luongo is expected to be sidelined for at least another two weeks as he recovers from a knee injury.
Luongo last played for Sheffield Wednesday on October 17 against Birmingham City.
The midfielder has been out for the past three weeks, missing five games, with a knee complaint.
The Australian was in impressive form for the Owls before his injury, and has made the eighth-most successful tackles in the Championship this season with 22.
Asked about his return, Wednesday manager Garry Monk told reporters: "He was back out on the grass and we’re hoping he’ll be back after the international break."
The next international break runs until November 15.
We really are Massimo Luongo FC— Sam (@SMSWFC) October 24, 2020
The Owls have struggled without the 28-year-old, winning just of their past five matches.
Luongo has been earning praise for his performances so far in this campaign.
When Massimo Luongo is back because we’ve really missed him 😥 https://t.co/ZfrRiyEhMs— Dave Spencer (@Spenny1867) October 23, 2020
© FTBL
