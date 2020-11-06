Luongo last played for Sheffield Wednesday on October 17 against Birmingham City.



The midfielder has been out for the past three weeks, missing five games, with a knee complaint.

The Australian was in impressive form for the Owls before his injury, and has made the eighth-most successful tackles in the Championship this season with 22.

Asked about his return, Wednesday manager Garry Monk told reporters: "He was back out on the grass and we’re hoping he’ll be back after the international break."

The next international break runs until November 15.

We really are Massimo Luongo FC — Sam (@SMSWFC) October 24, 2020

The Owls have struggled without the 28-year-old, winning just of their past five matches.

Luongo has been earning praise for his performances so far in this campaign.