Socceroos goalkeeper Danny Vukovic has signed for Eredivisie club NEC Nijmegen on a two year deal, with the option for an additional year.
It's a strong move for 36-year-old Vukovic who impressed greatly at KRC Genk, winning the 2019 Belgian league title.
It was the fourth league title of the Socceroo's career, with Vukovic showing he's still in his peak performance years despite his age in over 100 Belgian appearances.
His ageless form earned him a cap in Graham Arnold's latest Socceroos friendly series.
While NEC is a newly promoted club after playing in the Eerste Divisie last season, the yo-yo team is no stranger to Eredivisie football and has played in the top tier for the majority of its recent history.
NEC's loquacious technical director Ted van Leeuwen said he was already talking to the Australian well before the play-offs.
“In our search for the right balance between young talent and experienced employees, we came across Danny Vukovic. We are very happy with his arrival. He has been one of the top goalkeepers in Belgium for years and is currently an Australian international. Besides being a good goalkeeper, Danny has a few other qualities that we could use.
"He is a charismatic leader, extremely driven and pushes everyone to the limit. An example player. Most players in our selection are talented, but only a few players have experienced what top football really means. And it is very difficult to explain that feeling in words. But if you have a few players on board with that experience, then passing on that knowledge and experience becomes easier. And that is what football is ultimately: an eternal passing on of knowledge.”
Vukovic said: “NEC is a new chapter in my career. Nijmegen is a very beautiful city and the story of the club appealed to me. In addition, with my experience I can be a valuable addition to the talented players within the selection.
"We are working on a great project that I would like to be a part of. I can't wait to play in a sold out Goffert stadium. In the coming seasons we have to show that NEC belongs in the Eredivisie.”
