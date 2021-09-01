The French second tier is familiar territory for Gersbach, who played for Lens on loan from Rosenborg in 2018.

After breaking through the ranks at Sydney FC and winning two league titles with Norwegian giants Rosenborg, Gersbach made 13 appearances for Lens on loan that year.

That was the last year he played for the Socceroos, with the 24-year-old yet to win another cap since 2018. He joins Grenoble after leaving Danish club AGF, where he was in and out of the team.

Gersbach was also denied a chance to play for the Olyroos at the Tokyo Olympics, but at only 24-years-old now has a whopping five years of European experience under his belt.