A new goal-kick law allowing passes inside the box has changed football but divided Premier League managers.

The team who have embraced the new tactic the most are Brighton & Hove Albion and their goalkeeper Ryan, according to the Premier League website.

The Australian has taken the most goal-kicks ending inside his own penalty box with 107.

The nearest is Arsenal's Bernd Leo with 104.

"A total of 107 of Ryan's 200 goal-kicks have been played in this manner, but Graham Potter will be disappointed that none have led to an Albion goal," the website states.

"The Seagulls' confidence in playing short, however, is testament to their desire to pass through the thirds even when opponents press high.

"Interestingly, when Ryan does not go short he almost exclusively plays longer passes to the left flank, where 6ft 7in Dan Burn provides an alternative out ball."