Taggart struck after just 14 minutes, assuaging news that he'll be leaving the club after this season and proving that he'll fight for Suwon's safety until his final match.

It was a huge response from the Socceroo, who had been dropped from Suwon's squad completely two weeks ago and has admitted he wants "a step up" with his next club.

Adam Taggart scored a hat-trick for Suwon Bluewings today in a huge boost for their survival hopes!! 🇦🇺🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/7XA0i0DMjV — A-League Hub (@AleagueHub) September 26, 2020

Seoul had beaten Suwon just weeks prior and came into the match as favourites, but after seasoned Seoul veteran Park Chu-Young brought the capital side level, Taggart once again took control.

The Aussie scored just five minutes after Chu-Young on the 63rd minute, before putting the game beyond doubt with a third on the 91st.

These three goals were only Taggart's eighth of the season from 19 appearances, after a slightly slumping campaign compared to his ballistic form last year, when he won the K-League golden boot with 16 strikes.

This was the first match of the K-League's relegation stage, with Suwon now only one point off Seoul at the top of the relegation table and six points ahead of last placed Incheon.