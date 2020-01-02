Souttar has been on loan at League One side Fleetwood for the past 12 months.

But according to reports, Stoke boss Michael O'Neill is considering recalling the centre back this month.

The Potters are stuck in a relegation battle in the Championship.

Stoke are currently in 21st spot on the table, just one point above the relegation zone. on Wednesday they pumped Huddersfield Town 5-2.

Souttar has been in fine form for Fleetwood, managing 23 appearances in all competitions.

The defender has been a regular for the Fisherman and has also scored one goal, and notched one assist.

The 21-year-old debuted for the Socceroos in October against Nepal.

In two national team games Souttar has banged in four goals.