Irvine, who has been touted as a future Socceroo captain after the retirement of Mark Milligan, led the Tigers in their 3-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers mid-week.

“Eric has obviously been club captain and a massive player for us over the past couple of seasons,” the midfielder told The Hull Daily Mail.

"Now with his injury, I will step into that role on the field when I am selected. I enjoy it. It is something put upon me throughout my career so far.

"It is a role I look to embrace and bring my own character into the position. We have a number of leaders in the squad, guys like George Long and other players as well who have stepped up into leadership roles.

"At the end of the day, one player wears the armband, but it takes more than that in the dressing room to keep a group together.

“You gauge what individuals need. We have got very capable and intuitive players who are capable of doing that.”

Irvine has featured as captain of his previous clubs, as well as of the Young Socceroos and the Olyroos.

"At Ross County and Burton on a few previous occasions and with Australia at under-20 and under-23 level as well, and coming through the youth team at Celtic as well," the 26-year-old said.

"It is something I have been a part of. It is a role I hope to grow into and bring my own inner character to it as well and try and help the group as much as I can as that is the most important thing.

"I am not really a shouter, but we are not really that kind of group. The boys have loud voices and everything like that, but we are pretty calm group in general and like to try and stay composed and have an influence that way."

Hull held Swansea City in a thrilling 4-4 draw on Saturday.