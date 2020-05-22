David Zdrilic has no plans to follow Tom Hanks' lead.

Hanks, playing a character marooned alone on a deserted island in the 2001 Oscar-nominated film Cast Away, began chatting away to a volleyball named 'Wilson'.

"I've got a football with me, but I haven't named it yet," Zdrilic laughed during a lockdown interview with AAP.

You could understand it if the Sydney-born former Socceroo and newly appointed assistant coach for the Chicago Fire FC had started chatting with the sports equipment.

He has been holed up in his Chicago apartment since the introduction of stay-at-home orders on March 21 to restrict the spread of COVID-19, which has so far infected nearly 40,000 people and caused more than 1,800 deaths in the city.

Zdrilic does not have friends or family staying with him but is in regular contact via video conference with the Fire's other coaches and players.

And there is light at the end of the tunnel, with Chicago set to ease its lockdown at the end of this month.

"You are allowed to go outside and go for a run and get groceries, but there's no real businesses open except for grocery stores and it is only take-out at restaurants," he said.

Despite the unusual start to his life stateside, Zdrilic is not complaining.

He is excited to be taking the next step in his coaching career in North America's Major League Soccer (MLS) with the Fire, who share the iconic Soldier Field stadium with NFL giants the Chicago Bears.

The season opened on March 1, the Fire had a loss and a draw in their first two games before the pandemic forced the MLS to halt all games until at least June 8.

Zdrilic is one of many new faces at the Fire this season after the team missed the playoffs last year and underwent a major overhaul of players and coaches.