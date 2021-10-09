UK

In the English Championship, Riley McGree came off the bench once for Birmingham. Kenny Dougall made five appearances for Blackpool, Callum Elder played five full games for Hull City, and Harry Souttar started five times for Stoke City. Young Nicholas Bilokapic was named as the backup goalkeeper for Huddersfield Town's senior side on four occasions in September.

In the English third tier, Gethin Jones played five full games and picked up two assists for Bolton Wanderers. Jack Iredale made five appearances and set up one goal for Cambridge United, whilst Cameron Burgess played four full games for Ipswich Town. Ryan Williams made two appearances for Oxford United, and Bailey Wright made five appearances and scored once for Sunderland. Jon Brady had a decent month in charge of Northampton Town, guiding them to two wins out of five, with the club currently sitting in mid-table.

Bailey Wright reflects on his goal, clean sheet and three points.



Full interview... 📺👇 pic.twitter.com/TkVXtlJ5nT — S̶u̶n̶d̶e̶r̶l̶a̶n̶d̶ ̶A̶F̶C̶ SAFC Ladies (@SunderlandAFC) September 28, 2021

In the English lower leagues, Reagan Ogle made four sub appearances for fourth tier Hartlepool United. Dean Bouzanis played four full games for fourth tier Sutton United. In the sixth tier, Callum Kealy made three appearances and scored once for Dorking Wanderers, whilst Jacob Chapman played four full games for Gateshead. Cameron McGilp made two sub appearances for Gloucester City, Marlee Francois played two full games for Bath City, and Joel Rollinson made two appearances for Eastbourne Borough. Barnet sacked head coach Harry Kewell after a disastrous start to their league campaign.

In the English youth leagues, Everton continued the Cahill legacy by signing Tim's son Shae Cahill to their youth system. Lachlan Brook made four appearances and scored once for Brentford B, whilst Cameron Peupion also made four appearances and picked up one assist for Brighton's U23 side. Jay Rich-Baghuelou played three full games for Crystal Palace U23, Zak Gilsenan made one sub appearance for Blackburn Rovers U23, and Tete Yengi left the Newcastle Jets to join Ipswich Town U23. Caleb Watts played three full games, scoring once and assisting once for Southampton B.

#EFC's latest batch of academy scholars features Tim Cahill's son Shae https://t.co/5nQVkLcTRT — Patrick Boyland (@Paddy_Boyland) September 15, 2021

In Northern Ireland, Nicholas Aretzis was an unused sub once for Larne.

In Scotland, Cameron Devlin became an instant fan favourite across three appearances for Hearts. Ashley Maynard-Brewer played two full games for Ross County, whilst his teammate Alex Robertson came off the bench twice for the side. Matthew Millar made three starts for St Mirren, whilst Jason Cummings made three appearances for Dundee FC. Tom Rogic made six starts for Celtic, picking up one assist, whilst his Socceroos teammate Martin Boyle continued his fine club form, scoring three times across four full appearances. Ange Postecoglou had a somewhat turbulent month at Celtic, with two losses to start their Europa League campaign, and mixed results in the league leaving the Hoops in sixth place. Celtic did progress through to the Scottish League Cup semi-finals, though. In the second tier, Dylan McGowan made three appearances for Kilmarnock. In the third tier, Aaron Lennox played one full game for Montrose FC. In the youth leagues, Murray Miller started twice for Rangers B, whilst Lochlan Czapla came off the bench once for St. Mirren's youth side.

Aussie midfielder Cameron Devlin continues to impress since his move to Hearts 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hIZIpT4vGl — Joshua Thomas ⚽ (@Joshua_Thomas97) October 2, 2021

In Wales, Kai Calderbank-Park was an unused sub four times for Connah's Quay, and Joe Faux made three appearances for Cefn Druids AFC. Manager Anthony Limbrick helped The New Saints maintain first place in the Cymru Premier, whilst they also progressed to the fourth round of the Welsh Cup.

EUROPE

In Austria, James Holland made six starts for LASK Linz. Tristan Hammond made two starts for FK Austria Wien II, whilst Mohammad Elahi made four appearances for third tier side ATSV Stadl-Paura.

In Belgium, Trent Sainsbury played three full games for KV Kortrijk. Daniel Arzani started twice for Lommel SK, whilst Emile Peios was an unused sub once for Sint-Truiden's youth team.

In Bulgaria, Peter Makrillos made three appearances for Slavia Sofia, assisting once. In the second tier, Iliya Shalamanov-Trenkov played three full games for FC Litex Lovech, whilst Milislav Popovic made two starts and scored once for Strumska Slavia.

In Croatia, Deni Juric made four appearances and scored twice for Dinamo Zagreb. Anthony Kalik made three appearances and scored once for HNK Gorica. Doni Grdic also played one full game for HNK Sibenik. In the second tier, Nikola Jadric made three appearances for HNK Orijent 1919. In the third tier, Kristian Slunjski was an unused sub once for NK Primorac Biogard, and Kristian Popovic made one start for NK Kurilovec. In the youth leagues, Brandon Slunjski was an unused sub once for HNK Sibenik, whilst Gabriel Popovic scored on his only start for NK Rudes.

Croatia is making a major play to recruit Deni Juric, the younger brother of Socceroo Tomi Juric. https://t.co/IIGX88UmHV #football — Zero Striker (@zerostriker_) October 2, 2021

In Cyprus, Mustafa Amini joined PAEEK FC on loan from Apollon Limassol. Jordan Perez made one appearance for AEK Larnaca U19.

In Denmark, Jing Reec made one appearance off the bench for AGF. Teammate Zach Duncan played one full game for the reserve side. Hosine Bility was an unused sub once for FC Midtjylland, whilst teammate Awer Mabil made four appearances, picking up a goal and an assist. Lawrence Thomas played three full games for SonderjyskE. In the second tier, Con Ouzounidis played two full games for Esbjerg, whilst Panos Armenakas made three appearances for Vendsyssel.

Jing Reec came on in the 85th minute on debut for AGF in a 3-0 win over Frem in the Danish Cup! (And received a team induction post game ⬇️) https://t.co/wND5FKulpe — Soccer Quokkas (@SoccerQuokkas) September 23, 2021

In Estonia, Aamir Abdallah came off the bench once for FCI Levadia.

In Finland, Brandon Wilson made six appearances for SJK Seinajoki.

In France, Alex Gersbach played three full games and picked up one assist for Grenoble. Denis Genreau picked up two assists across four appearances for Toulouse.

In Germany, Ajdin Hrustic made three appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt. In the second tier, Jackson Irvine made three appearances for St. Pauli. In the third tier, John Iredale scored once across three appearances for Wehen Wiesbaden. In the fourth tier, Martin Gorrie came off the bench once for SV Tasmania Berlin, whilst Alou Kuol scored three times across six appearances for VfB Stuttgart II. Jacob Italiano made four appearances for Borussia Monchengladbach II. In the fifth tier, Cameron Kemp played five full games for FC Monchengladbach, whilst Harrison Karabalios made two appearances for Hennef 05 U17 in the youth leagues.

In Greece, James Jeggo played two full games for Aris Thessaloniki, whilst Bruce Kamau made three appearances for OFI Crete. In the second tier, Yerasimakis Petratos joined AE Karaiskakis, whilst Paul Izzo played one full game for Xanthi.

In Iceland, Joey Gibbs scored three times across four full games for Keflavik IF. Teammate Oliver Kelaart made one appearance.

In Israel, Nikita Rukavytsya made two sub appearances for new club Hapoel Be'er Sheva, whilst Ryan Strain unfortunately picked up a hamstring injury in his lone appearance for Maccabi Haifa.

In Italy, Fran Karacic was an unused sub four times for second tier Brescia. In the third tier, Gabriel Cleur made three starts for Virtus Entella. In the youth leagues, Cristian Volpato made three starts for AS Roma's youth side, Jahce Novello made two appearances for Cosenza Youth, whilst Alessandro Circati made three starts for Parma Youth, picking up one assist.

In Lithuania, Maker Maker started once for second tier side FK Atmosfera.

In North Macedonia, Aleks Taleski made three appearances for FK Borec.

In the Netherlands, Danny Vukovic was an unused sub four times for NEC Nijmegen. Dylan Ryan made four appearances for second tier side Den Bosch, whilst Thomas Prinsen was an unused sub three times for third tier side TEC.

In Norway, Gianni Stensness, who recently announced that he wants to switch international allegiances from New Zealand to Australia, made four starts for Viking FK.

Gianni Stensness made a tough call on his future deciding to represent Aus over NZ. A lot would’ve ducked. He didn’t, said yes to what could’ve been an awkward interview & put his point across. A lot of athletes & organisations could learn from his approach. #NZFootball https://t.co/XcIbiDBGhO — Riccardo Ball (@rikdog72) October 6, 2021

In Poland, Gian Mendez made three appearances for third tier side Sokol Ostroda, whilst Dylan Ruiz-Diaz made three sub appearances and scored once for Wisla Pulawy.

In Portugal, Ryan Teague started three times for second tier side S.C. Covilha. In the fourth tier, Dylan Collard started once for C.S. Maritimo II, whilst Danny Choi started once for Paredes. Presley Ortiz started once for OS Belenenses U19.

In Romania, Harrison Devenish-Meares played one full game for second tier side SSU Poli Timisoara.

Gone under the radar a little bit, but 24-year-old 'keeper Harrison Devenish-Meares has been playing in the Romanian 2nd tier, and made his debut in a 1-0 win in the cup!#AussiesAbroad https://t.co/DAT1oGTaCT — Cam Wyper (@cwypersport) September 25, 2021

In Serbia, Milos Degenek played three full games for Crvena Zvezda.

In Spain, Mat Ryan played one full game for Real Sociedad. In the fifth tier, Rafa Jimenez started once for CD Illescas, whilst Brian Mashingaidze started once for sixth tier side Atletico Benidorm.

In Sweden, Peter Gwargis started once for Malmo FF.

In Switzerland, 17-year-old Liam Chipperfield came off the bench once for FC Basel.

In Turkey, Aziz Behich made four starts for Giresunspor. In the fourth tier, Emre Balci started once for Halide Edip Adivar.

ASIA

In Cambodia, Ata Inia was an unused sub once for Angkor Tiger FC.

In China, Aaron Mooy and Shanghai Port are still waiting to resume the Chinese Super League season due to COVID-19 concerns. However, the midfielder has still featured in both Socceroos World Cup qualifying camps in September and October.

In Hong Kong, Jared Lum made two appearances for Eastern Lions, whilst Chris Chung made two appearances for HKFC.

In India, David Williams made one appearance for ATK Mohun Bagan. Erik Paartalu saw his contract expire at Bengaluru FC, Tomislav Mrcela joined East Bengal, and Travis Major signed for Punjab FC.

In Indonesia, manager Ian Gillan oversaw an undefeated month in charge of PSIS Semarang, with his side currently second in the league.

In Japan, Adam Taggart made four appearances for Cerezo Osaka, whilst Mitchell Langerak played eight full games for Nagoya Grampus. Kevin Muscat led Yokohama F-Marinos to two wins from four in September, and they are currently second in the league. In the second tier, Mitch Duke made two starts for Fagiano Okayama. Peter Cklamovski guided Montedio Yamagata to mixed results in September, with two wins and three losses, as the side sit eighth on the table.

With Mat Ryan seemingly Sociedad’s No.2 (not even playing midweek) coming into a World Cup year, is it time for Graham Arnold to do everything he can to get Langerak back in the NT?



If Maty doesn’t play this season, Langerak should be our No.1. He has been flawless in Japan. pic.twitter.com/lA0MkU3Z0o — Andrew Harris (@twig_shady) September 20, 2021

In Korea, Harrison Delbridge made four appearances and scored once for Incheon United. Alex Grant made four appearances, scored two goals, picked up one assist, and one red card, in an eventful month for the Pohang Steelers. Lachlan Jackson continues to impress at Suwon FC, playing four full games in the month, picking up a goal and an assist as well. In the second tier, Ryan Edwards made five appearances for Busan IPark.

In Kuwait, Ryan McGowan played one full game for Kuwait SC.

In Lebanon, Omar Ammache came off the bench once for Al-Nejmeh.

In Malaysia, Shane Lowry played two full games, scored one, and set up another for Johor Darul Ta'zim. Giancarlo Gallifuoco made two appearances for Kuala Lumpur City, whilst his teammate Ryan Lambert made one appearance off the bench. David Rowley made two appearances for Penang FA, whilst his teammate Quentin Cheng started twice for the side.

In Oman, Ante Bakmaz signed for Al Suwaiq.

In Singapore, Danny Kim made two appearances for Geylang International, whilst Blake Ricciuto played two full games for Tanjong Pagar.

In Thailand, Anthony Carter made three appearances for Bangkok United, whilst Josh Grommen started four times for Khonkaen United. Jesse Curran came off the bench three times but still picked up two assists for Muangthong United, whilst Kwabena Appiah-Kubi made three appearances for Nakhonratchasima FC. It was a relatively successful month for BG Pathum manager Aurelio Vidmar, who saw his side lift the Thailand Champions Cup. His team are also eighth in the league after four games, but were unfortunately knocked out of the Asian Champions League round of 16 stage on penalties. In the second tier, Maxx Creevey started once for Khonkaen FC.

Aurelio Vidmar's achievement (so far) in his second spell with @bgpuofficial 🐰



🥈 ACL Group Stage Runners-up

🎫 Tickets to ACL Knockout Stage

🏆 Thailand Champions Cup winner pic.twitter.com/FP30bop3mw — Tactictimes (@tactictimes) September 2, 2021

NORTH AMERICA

In the MLS, Brad Smith picked up one assist across five appearances for the Seattle Sounders, whilst Andy Rose played three full games for the Vancouver Whitecaps. In the second tier, Mitchell Osmond played six full games for OKC Energy FC. In the third tier, Lachlan McLean scored in his only appearance off the bench for Greenville Triumph SC, whilst Caleb Patterson-Sewell played two full games for Toronto II.

Brad Smith is such a good outlet to have on the left hand side for Seattle. Scares me every time he plays us tbh. — Jake Davies (@jakedavi5) August 30, 2021

AFRICA

In South Africa, Kearyn Baccus was an unused sub twice for Kaizer Chiefs.

Most of the information throughout this article would not have been possible without the work of Damian Davies.