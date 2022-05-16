FTBL's Christian Marchetti reviews Socceroos and Aussie's Abroad in April.

Socceroos and Aussies Abroad

More than 100+ Australians are based abroad, with the vast majority seeing game time.

A certain manager named Ange made a monumental piece of history this past week.

Elsewhere a couple of young defenders in Norway and Italy are slowly making a name for themselves.

UK

In the English Championship, Kenny Dougall scored once and picked up an assist across eight starts for Blackpool, whilst Callum Elder made three appearances for Hull City. Meanwhile, Riley McGree scored twice across seven appearances for Middlesborough.

Two in four days! ⚽️⚽️



🔴 Riley McGree bagged the second goal as Middlesbrough won 2-0 against Cardiff last night, as well as scoring in the 1-1 draw at Swansea



📈 Boro's play-off hopes remain alive with two games to play...#BeUnique | #Boro pic.twitter.com/9TXM3IzSEB — Unique Sports Group (@UniqueSG) April 28, 2022

In the English League One third tier, Cameron Burgess made four starts for Ipswich Town. Ryan Williams made six appearances for Oxford United, whilst Massimo Luongo made six appearances for Sheffield Wednesday.

Jack Iredale picked up one assist across six starts for Cambridge United, whilst Bailey Wright played seven full games for Sunderland. Jay Rich-Baghuelou scored twice across seven full games for Accrington Stanley, and Gethin Jones played seven full games for Bolton Wanderers.

In the English League Two fourth tier, Reagan Ogle played one full game for Hartlepool United, whilst his teammate Nicholas Bilokapic also played one full game for the club.

Dean Bouzanis played seven full games for Sutton United, which included an unfortunate loss in the EFL Trophy Final after extra time. Thomas Beadling picked up one assist across five starts for Barrow AFC. Meanwhile, manager Jon Brady finished the season at Northampton Town with four wins out of seven league games. His side finished fourth on the table, qualifying for the promotion playoffs.

Whatever happens in the next 2 games, I want to say thank you to Jon Brady @backofthenetfc1, Colin Calderwood, and Marc Richards for bringing back that close connection between the management, players, and fans this season.



Lets give it one last push. 👏 #ntfc pic.twitter.com/B8x7sfzAJt — NTFC Player Vault 👞 (@NTFCPlayerVault) April 29, 2022

In the English sixth tier, Joel Rollinson made five appearances for Eastbourne Borough. In the seventh tier, Akiel Raffie scored once across five appearances for Nantwich Town, Callum Kealy made one appearance for Worthing FC, and Julian Schwarzer played one full game for Kingstonian FC.

In the English youth leagues, Tyrese Francois played one full game for Fulham U23, Shae Cahill made one sub appearance for Everton U18, and Jacob Chapman was an unused sub once for Huddersfield Town B.

In the Northern Irish third tier, Nicholas Aretzis played two full games for Bangor FC.

In Scotland's Scottish Premiership, Celtic's Tom Rogic scored once across four appearances, and Cameron Devlin made one sub appearance for Hearts. Devlin's teammate Nathaniel Atkinson made four starts for the club.

Ange Postecoglou led Celtic to a perfect April in the league, eventually leading to the title being secured at the start of May. Unfortunately, Celtic were knocked out of the Scottish Cup at the semi-final stage.

In the Scottish third tier, Aaron Lennox started twice for Montrose.

In Wales, Kai Calderbank-Park made two appearances for Connah's Quay, whilst Joe Faux made six appearances for Caerrnarfon. After securing the league title in March, Anthony Limbrick led The New Saints to another excellent month in April, with his side finishing the season with five wins from six, and an astonishing 21 points clear of second place.