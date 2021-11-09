One Aussie may have worked his way back into Arnold's thinking with a stellar performance that took his club to the Asian Champions League Final. Meanwhile, it was a fabulous month on a coaching front as well, with several Aussie managers finding a winning formula with their club sides overseas.

UK

In the English Championship, Riley McGree made four appearances and scored once for Birmingham City, Kenny Dougall made five appearances for Blackpool, and Nicholas Bilokapic was an unused sub five times for Huddersfield Town. Callum Elder played four full games for Hull City, picking up one assist, whilst Harry Souttar played six full games for Stoke City.

In the English third tier, Gethin Jones started twice for Bolton Wanderers, Ariel Raffie made one sub appearance for Fleetwood Town, and Cameron Burgess made four appearances for Ipswich Town. Tete Yengi, Burgess' teammate, was an unused sub once for Ipswich, whilst Ryan Williams made three appearances for Oxford United. Jack Iredale played six full games for Cambridge United, picking up a goal and an assist, whilst Bailey Wright made five appearances for Sunderland.

In the English fourth tier, Reagan Ogle made five appearances for Hartlepool United, picking up an assist, whilst Dean Bouzanis played eight full games for Sutton United. Jordan Lyden made two appearances for Swindon Town. Manager Jon Brady had a successful month with Northampton Town, winning four out of six league games and currently sitting third on the table. Brady's side were knocked out of the EFL Trophy on penalties, though. In the sixth tier, Callum Kealy made four appearances and scored once for Dorking Wanderers, Jacob Chapman played two full games for Gateshead, and Joel Rollinson made four appearances for Eastbourne Borough.

In the English youth leagues, Brentford B's Lachlan Brook was involved in the Olyroos recent U23 Asian Cup qualifiers. Cameron Peupion made five appearances for Brighton U23, whilst Jay Rich-Baghuelou played four full games and scored once for Crystal Palace U21. Caleb Watts made three starts for Southampton B, Zak Gilsenan played one full game for Blackburn Rovers U23, and Julian Schwarzer was an unused sub once for Fulham U23.

In Scotland, Tom Rogic made five appearances and picked up an assist for Celtic. Jason Cummings made three appearances and scored once for Dundee FC, whilst Cameron Devlin played five full games for Hearts. Martin Boyle played four full games and scored once for Hibernian, whilst Matthew Millar made three starts for St Mirren. Ashley Maynard-Brewer played four full games for Ross County, whilst his teammate Alex Robertson made one sub appearance for the side. Ange Postecoglou led Celtic to an undefeated month, where they moved up to second in the league and currently sit third in their UEFA Europa League group. In the second tier, Dylan McGowan played five full games for Kilmarnock. In the third tier, Aaron Lennox played five full games for Montrose FC. In the youth leagues, Murray Miller made two appearances for Rangers B.

In Wales, Connah's Quay's Kai Calderbank-Park featured for the Olyroos, whilst Joe Faux started five times for Cefn Druids AFC. Manager Anthony Limbrick went undefeated for the month with The New Saints, with the side top of the league and into the quarter-finals of the Welsh Cup.

EUROPE

In Austria, James Holland made six appearances and picked up one assist for LASK Linz. In the second tier, Tristan Hammond made four starts and scored once for FK Austria Wien II. In the third tier, Mohammad Ellahi made three appearances for ATSV Stadl-Paura.

In Belgium, Trent Sainsbury played five full games for KV Kortrijk. In the second tier, Daniel Arzani made four appearances for Lommel SK. In the youth leagues, Marco Arambasic signed for KV Mechelen U21's.

In Bulgaria, Peter Makrillos made four appearances for Slavia Sofia. In the second tier, Iliya Shalamanov-Trenkov played four full games for FC Litex Lovech, whilst Milislav Popovic made three starts and scored once for Strumska Slavia.

In Croatia, Anthony Kalik made five appearances and picked up one assist for HNK Gorica, whilst Doni Grdic played two full games for HNK Sibenik. In the second tier, Nikola Barisic made two sub appearances for Dubrava Zagreb, whilst Nikola Jadric made four appearances for HNK Orijent 1919. In the third tier, Nathan Bogadi and Kristian Slunjski both made one sub appearance for NK Urania Baska Voda. The pair are coached by Zeljko Kalac, whose stint at the club has got off to a rocky start, with the club currently bottom of the league. Kristian Popovic made one start for NK Kurilovec, whilst Josip Zelic was unused sub once for NK Tresnjevka. In the youth leagues, Brandon Slunjski made one sub appearance for HNK Sibenik, whilst Gabriel Popovic made one start for NK Rudes.

In Denmark, Zach Duncan made two sub appearances for AGF. Awer Mabil made two sub appearances and assisted once for FC Midtjylland, whilst his teammate Hosine Bility was an unused sub once. Lawrence Thomas played four full games for SonderjyskE. In the second tier, Con Ouzounidis made four appearances and picked up a red card for Esbjerg, whilst Panos Armenakas made three appearances for Vendsyssel. In the youth leagues, Jing Reec made four starts and scored once for AGF U19.

In Estonia, Aamir Abdallah came off the bench once for FCI Levadia.

In Finland, Brandon Wilson made five appearances for SJK Seinajoki.

In the French second tier, Alex Gersbach played four full games for Grenoble, whilst Denis Genreau made four appearances and picked up one assist for Toulouse.

In Germany, Ajdin Hrustic made three appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt. In the second tier, Jackson Irvine made five appearances, scoring once and picking up two assists for St Pauli. In the third tier, John Iredale made four appearances for Wehen Wiesbaden. In the fourth tier, Martin Gorrie made one sub appearance for SV Tasmania Berlin, Alou Kuol scored twice across four appearances for VfB Stuttgart II, and Borussia Monchengladbach II's Jacob Italiano was involved in the Olyroos Asian Cup qualifiers. In the fifth tier, Mark Rizoski, Nicholas Simpson, and Alec Vinci all made one start for BCV Glesch-Paffendorf. Cameron Kemp played five full games for FC Monchengladbach. In the youth leagues, Harrison Karabalios started twice for Hennef 05 U17.

In Greece, James Jeggo started four times for Aris Thessaloniki, whilst Bruce Kamau made three appearances and picked up one assist for OFI Crete. In the second tier, there is a host of Aussies plying their trade for Xanthi. Paul Izzo played two full games for the club, whilst Alessandro Jafari was an unused sub once. Their teammate Fabian Monge was involved in the Olyroos qualifiers, whilst Mohamed Adam left the club after his contract expired. Matthew Scarcella plays for the club's youth side, and he was also involved with the Olyroos in October.

In Iceland, Joey Gibbs played one full game for Keflavik IF, whilst his teammate Oliver Kelaart made one sub appearance for the side.

In Israel, Ryan Strain made two appearances for Maccabi Haifa, whilst Nikita Rukavytsya made four starts, scoring one goal and picking up one assist for Hapoel Be'er Sheva.

In Italy, Cristian Volpato was an unused sub once for AS Roma. In the second tier, Fran Karacic made two sub appearances for Brescia. In the third tier, Gabriel Cleur made five appearances for Virtus Entella. In the fourth tier, Alberto Del Grosso made one sub appearance for US Folgore Caratese. In the youth leagues, Alessandro Circati made five starts for Parma, whilst Jahce Novello was an unused sub twice for Cosenza.

In Lithuania, Maker Maker made one start and scored once for second tier side FK Atmosfera.

In Montenegro, Andrew Marveggio was an unused sub twice for FK Mornar Bar.

In North Macedonia, Aleks Taleski made two appearances for FK Borec, and his teammate Davor Trifunov made one sub appearance for the side.

In the Netherlands, Danny Vukovic played one full game for NEC Nijmegen. In the third tier, Thomas Prinsen made one sub appearance for TEC.

In Norway, Gianni Stensness played five full games for Viking FK, scoring once and picking up an assist.

In Poland, Rakow Czestochowa's Jordan Courtney-Perkins featured for the Olyroos. In the third tier, Gian Mendez made one sub appearance for Sokol Ostroda, whilst Dylan Ruiz-Diaz made four appearances for Wisla Pulawy.

In Portugal, Ryan Teague made three starts for second tier side S.C. Covilha. In the fourth tier, Dylan Collard started once for C.S. Maritimo II, whilst Danny Choi started once for Paredes. In the youth leagues, Jaden Gasking made one sub appearance for Boavista U17, whilst Presley Ortiz started and scored once for OS Belenenses U19. Ortiz's teammate Aydan Hammond featured for the Olyroos, but saw his contract expire at the club.

In Romania, Harrison Devenish-Meares played two full games for second tier side SSU Poli Timisoara.

In Serbia, Milos Degenek made two starts for Crvena Zvezda.

In Spain, Mat Ryan played one full game for Real Sociedad. In the fifth tier, Rafa Jimenez made one sub appearance for CD Illescas. Andrew Mesourouni made one start for Lleida Esportiu's reserves, whilst Thymos Caroutas of UE Cornella B was called up to the Olyroos squad.

In Sweden, Mjallby AIF's Marc Tokich featured for the Olyroos.

In Switzerland, Liam Chipperfield made five appearances for FC Basel U21.

In Turkey, Aziz Behich made three appearances and picked up one assist for Giresunspor. In the fourth tier, Emre Balci made one sub appearance for Halide Edip Adivar.

ASIA

In China, Shanghai Port's Aaron Mooy featured in the Socceroos most recent World Cup qualifiers.

In Hong Kong, Jared Lum made two appearances for Eastern Lions, whilst Chris Chung started twice for HKFC.

In Indonesia, Aaron Evans played three full games for PSS Slemen.

In Japan, Adam Taggart scored once in two appearances for Cerezo Osaka, whilst Mitchell Langerak played seven full games for Nagoya Grampus. Kevin Muscat had another good month in charge of Yokohama F-Marinos, picking up two wins out of three, with his side currently second on the table. In the second tier, Mitch Duke scored once and picked up a red card across three starts for Fagiano Okayama. Peter Cklamovski also had another strong month in charge of Montedio Yamagata, guiding his team to four wins out of five. They are currently sixth on the ladder.

In Korea, Connor Chapman was an unused sub once for FC Seoul, Harrison Delbridge made two appearances for Incheon United, and Lachlan Jackson played three full games for Suwon FC. Alex Grant made three starts for Pohang Steelers, and scored a crucial goal that helped the club qualify for the Asian Champions League Final. In the second tier, Ryan Edwards made five starts for Busan IPark.

In Kuwait, Ryan McGowan played one full game for Kuwait SC.

In Singapore, Danny Kim made two appearances for Geylang International, whilst Blake Ricciuto saw his contract expire at Tanjong Pajar.

In Thailand, Anthony Carter made two appearances for Bangkok United, Josh Grommen made five starts for Khonkaen United, and Kwabena Appiah-Kubi made six appearances for Nakhonratchasima FC. Jesse Curran made six appearances for Muangthong United, picking up one assist. Aurelio Vidmar led BG Pathum to five wins out of seven in the league, and his side currently sit third on the table. In the second tier, Maxx Creevey played one full game for Khonkaen FC.

NORTH AMERICA

In the MLS, Brad Smith started once for the Seattle Sounders and Andy Rose played one full game for the Vancouver Whitecaps. In the second tier, Mitchell Osmond played five full games for OKC Energy FC. In the third tier, Caleb Patterson-Sewell played one full game for Toronto II, whilst Lachlan McLean made five appearances and picked up an assist for Greenville Triumph SC.

AFRICA

In South Africa, Kearyn Baccus made one sub appearance for Kaizer Chiefs.

