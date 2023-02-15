UK

In England, Harry Souttar signed for Leicester City, whilst Tyrese Francois returned to Fulham after a loan spell in Croatia. In the second tier, Kenny Dougall picked up one assist across three sub appearances for Blackpool, Nicholas Bilokapic played three full games for Huddersfield Town, and Callum Elder made four appearances for Hull City. Elsewhere, Riley McGree started five times for Middlesbrough, Dean Bouzanis made two appearances for Reading FC, and Marlee Francois made one sub appearance for Bristol City. Bailey Wright commenced a loan spell at Rotherham, Tom Rogic scored once across five appearances for West Bromwich Albion, and Jacob Chapman was an unused sub twice for Huddersfield Town.

Soutted and booted 😏 pic.twitter.com/80oaY3JXdH — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 31, 2023

In the third tier, Gethin Jones picked up one assist across three appearances for Bolton Wanderers, whilst his teammate Jack Iredale started once for the club. Cameron Burgess played three full games for Ipswich Town, whilst teammate Massimo Luongo made one sub appearance for the club. Caleb Watts scored twice across three appearances for Morecambe FC, whilst Ashley Maynard-Brewer played four full games for Charlton Athletic.

In the fourth tier, Lachlan Brook started three times for Crewe Alexandra, Jordan Lyden started once for Leyton Orient, and Tete Yengi commenced a loan spell at Northampton Town. Yengi's manager Jon Brady guided Northampton to two wins from four in January, with his team sitting fourth on the table. In the fifth tier, Reagan Ogle started four times for Scunthorpe United, whilst Kai Calderbank-Park was an unused sub once for Wrexham.

In the sixth tier, Joel Rollinson scored once across five starts for Hungerford Town, Lewis Miccio made five appearances for Oxford City, whilst Callum Kealy scored once across five appearances for Worthing FC.

There are several Australians playing in England's youth leagues at the moment. Shae Cahill started once for Everton U18, Lucas Scicluna made three sub appearances for Wolverhampton U18, and Dylan Scicluna started three times for Wolverhampton U21. Elsewhere, Cameron Peupion scored once across four full games for Brighton Hove & Albion U21, Georgios Okkas was an unused sub three times for Fulham U21, Alex Robertson scored three goals across four starts for Manchester City U21, and Zak Gilsenan scored once across three starts for Blackburn Rovers U21. Matthew Dench made one sub appearance for Charlton Athletic U21, whilst Matthew Macarthur started once for Gillingham FC U18.

Alex Robertson's silky second in our EDS 6-0 win against Arsenal! 🔥😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/AYyGTfp83q — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 10, 2023

In Northern Ireland, Ryley D’Sena scored once across three appearances for third-tier side Bangor FC.

In Scotland, Aaron Mooy scored three times and picked up two assists across six appearances for Celtic. Aziz Behich scored once across five full games for Dundee United, whilst his teammate Mark Birighitti played five full games for the club. Cameron Devlin, Kye Rowles, Nathaniel Atkinson, and Garang Kuol all featured for Hearts. Devlin scored once across six appearances, Rowles played six full games, Atkinson made three appearances, and Kuol made two sub appearances for the club. At Hearts' rivals Hibernian, James Jeggo started three times, whilst his teammate Lewis Miller made one sub appearance for the club. Elsewhere in the first tier, Phillip Cancar was an unused sub twice for Livingston, whilst Ryan McGowan started three times for St. Johnstone. Ryan Strain scored once and picked up an assist across five appearances for St. Mirren, whilst his teammate Keanu Baccus started five times for the club.

Aaron Mooy can't stop scoring!



After another goal and assist overnight against Dundee United, the Socceroo has 5️⃣ in 7️⃣ games for @CelticFC 🔥#AussiesAbroad #Socceroos pic.twitter.com/N30klPLfaM — Subway Socceroos (@Socceroos) January 29, 2023

Manager Ange Postecoglou led Celtic to an undefeated month, as they currently sit nine points clear atop the Scottish Premiership table. Postecoglou's team also progressed to the Scottish League Cup Final, and the Scottish FA Cup quarter-finals.

In the Scottish second tier, Dylan McGowan played four full games for Hamilton Academical. In the third tier, Murray Miller made two sub appearances for Alloa Athletic, Lachlan Byrd made one sub appearance for Airdrieonians, and Aaron Lennox was an unused sub once for Montrose FC.

In Wales, Harry Arnison scored once across three full games for Aberystwyth Town, whilst Joe Faux scored once across four starts for Caernarfon.

EUROPE

In Belgium, Jason Davidson scored one own goal across four appearances for KAS Eupen.

In Croatia, Deni Juric made two sub appearances for HNK Rijeka, Anthony Kalik scored once across two starts for HNK Hajduk Split, and Doni Grdic started twice for HNK Sibenik.

Hajduk 1-1 Šibenik (45')



Anthony Kalik equalizes! pic.twitter.com/vcjGqkZLyv — Everything About HNL (@AboutHnl) January 22, 2023

In Cyprus, Abraham Majok scored once and picked up an assist across four full games for Anagennisi Derynias. In the third tier, Dimitri Kostopoulos left APEA Akrotiri after his contract ended. His former teammate Lachlan Sepping started once the club, with manager Perry Moustakas leading the club to two wins from four in January, and they currently sit fifth on the table.

In the Czech Republic, Awer Mabil made one sub appearance for Sparta Prague.

In the Danish second tier, Jacob Maniti signed for Hobro IK, whilst Cyrus Dehmie signed for Naestved BK.

In Estonia, Aamir Abdallah left FCI Levadia after his contract ended.

In Finland, Harrison De Nicolo left third-tier side FC Vaajakoski after his contract ended.

In France, Troyes manager Patrick Kisnorbo oversaw only one win from four in January, with his side currently sitting sixteenth on the table. Troyes were also knocked out of the French Cup in the third round. Meanwhile, Denis Genreau started once for Toulouse B. In the fourth tier, Yaya Dukuly made four appearances for Reims II, whilst his teammate Mohamed Toure made two appearances for the club.

In Germany, Alou Kuol made one sub appearance for Stuttgart. In the second tier, Jackson Irvine played one full game for St. Pauli, whilst his teammate Connor Metcalfe started once for the club. In the third tier, John Iredale made three sub appearances for Wehen Wiesbaden. In the fifth tier, Cameron Kemp signed for FC Pesch, whilst Jonah Madeira signed for Sandersorf.

Another former Mariner showing their skills on the world stage! 👏🌏



Congratulations to Alou Kuol who made his Bundesliga debut yesterday! Once a Mariner, always a Mariner 💛💙#CCMFC #WontBackDown #OurParadise pic.twitter.com/AX1WVZy6pY — Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) January 29, 2023

In Gibraltar, Mohammad Ellahi left Glacis United after his contract ended.

In Greece, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos made three sub appearances for PAS Giannina. In the second tier, Charalampos Stamboulidis left Veria NPS after his contract ended, whilst James Paneras made one sub appearance for AEK Athens B. In the youth leagues, Dimitrios Valkanis, the son of former Adelaide United and Melbourne City manager Michael Valkanis, played three full games for AEK U19.

In Iceland, Oliver Kelaart signed for second-tier side Njarovik.

In Ireland, Stevan Stanic-Floody left Drogheda United after his contract ended.

In Israel, Nikita Rukavytsya made five appearances for Maccabi Haifa FC.

In Italy, Cristian Volpato made one sub appearance for AS Roma, whilst Ajdin Hrustic made one sub appearance for Hellas Verona. In the second tier, Fran Karacic started three times for Brescia, whilst Alessandro Circati made four appearances for Parma. In the fourth tier, Thomas Galletti was an unused sub once for ASD Salsomaggiore. In the youth leagues, Jahce Novello scored twice across three starts for Cosenza U19, whilst Jason Vescan-Kodor was an unused sub twice for Lecce U19.

Good to see Alessandro Circati start’s his first game since October 2022. Parma sit in 10th and are pushing for a promotion playoff spot. https://t.co/eWqi16wQT6 — Ftbl.Scout Australia (@AustralianScout) January 21, 2023

In Malta, Charles Lokolingoy scored once and picked up an assist across four appearances for Zebbug Rangers. In the second tier, Samuel Vella saw his contract end at Swieqi FC.

In the Netherlands, Mat Ryan played three full games for AZ Alkmaar. In the second tier, Dylan Ryan made one sub appearance for Den Bosch, whilst Joshua Rawlins played two full games for FC Utrecht II. In the fourth tier, Thomas Prinsen started twice for Harkemase Boys.

In Norway, Nicholas D’Agostino signed for Viking FK.

𝐀𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 @IsuzuUTE 𝐀-𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟𝐟 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 🛫@gomvfc's Nick D'Agostino has signed for Eliteserien side @vikingfotball 🇳🇴!



What a journey it's been! All the best, Nick 👏



Details: https://t.co/GZH3oFbs37 pic.twitter.com/wq3AUQ6l3f — Isuzu UTE A-League (@aleaguemen) January 20, 2023

In Portugal, Anthony Carter scored once on his only sub appearance for second-tier side UD Oliverense. In the fourth tier, Emmanuel Pavlis made one sub appearance for Pedras Salgadas, whilst Brooklyn Barataud scored once across four appearances for SC Olhanese. In the youth leagues, Paul Jr Okon-Engstler started once for Benfica U23, whilst Jaden Gasking scored once across four sub appearances for Boavista F.C. U19. Elsewhere, Ryan Teague started three times for Famalicao U23, whilst Hosine Bility made two appearances for CD Mafra U23.

In Spain, Max Ogawa made three appearances for fifth-tier side CD Torrijos.

ASIA

In Hong Kong, Brett Warning was an unused sub once for second-tier side Happy Valley.

In India, Brendan Hamill played three full games for ATK Mohun Bagan, whilst teammate Dimi Petratos scored two goals across three starts for the club. Aleksandar Jovanovic played one full game for Bengaluru, Jordan O'Doherty made four appearances for East Bengal, and Joel Chianese made three appearances for Hyderabad. Dylan Fox was an unused sub once for Jamshedpur, whilst his new teammate Harrison Sawyer scored once across four appearances for the club. Elsewhere, Apostolos Giannou scored once and picked up an assist across four appearances for Kerala Blasters, Rostyn Griffiths made four appearances for Mumbai City, and Aaron Evans played four full games for NorthEast United. Finally, Osama Malik started three times for Odisha.

Much needed victory 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/jDd2MtlCAR — Harrison Sawyer (@harrysawyer__) January 15, 2023

In Indonesia, Kwabena Appiah-Kubi picked up one assist across four appearances for Madura United.

In Iran, Ruon Tongyik commenced a loan spell at Mes Kerman.

In the Korea Republic, Ryan Edwards left second-tier side Busan IPark after his contract ended. Meanwhile, Peter Makrillos signed for Cheongju FC, and Patrick Flottman signed for Seongnam City.

In Malaysia, Michael Glassock signed for Sri Pahang.

In Qatar, Trent Sainsbury played three full games for Al Wakrah.

In Thailand, Joshua Grommen scored once across two full games for Khonkaen United, Jordan Murray made two sub appearances for Nakhonratchasima, and Maxx Creevey was an unused sub once for Police Tero FC. Manager Matthew Smith led BG Pathum United to a winless month in the league, and they currently sit eighth on the table. Smith's side did progress to the Thai League Cup quarter-finals, though. In the third tier, Carlos Stack signed for Nonthaburi United.

In Vietnam, Martin Lo was an unused sub once for Hai Phong.

NORTH AMERICA

In the MLS, Alex Gersbach signed for Colorado Rapids, whilst Brad Smith signed for Houston Dynamo. In the second tier, Panos Armenakas signed for Loudoun United FC. In the third tier, William Baynham signed for Lexington SC.

OFFICIAL: We've acquired defender Alex Gersbach from Grenoble Foot 38.



Welcome to Colorado, @alexgersbach!



📝 » https://t.co/eLJgvL6Jms pic.twitter.com/LMpIja80Qf — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) January 30, 2023

In Canada, Luis Lawrie-Lattanzio left York United after his contract ended.

SOUTH AMERICA

In Brazil, Rafael Rech was an unused sub three times for Juventude.

In Uruguay, Dylan Ruiz-Diaz signed for second-tier side Juventud.

Most of the information throughout this article would not have been possible without the work of Damian Davies.

You can follow Christian Marchetti on Twitter @ChristianM29, or on Instagram @christianmarchetti29.