UK

In the English Premier League, goalkeeper Mat Ryan started two of the Socceroos' recent qualifiers and has been recently linked with a move to Celtic, or staying at Arsenal. Crystal Palace's Jay Rich-Baghuelou, Southampton's Caleb Watts and Fulham's Tyrese Francois all featured for the Olyroos. Watts is the only representative from England's top-tier going to Tokyo. Julian Schwarzer, the son of legendary Socceroos goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer, saw his contract expire at Fulham.

Celtic: Ryan now Postecoglou’s top target



In the English Championship, Stoke City defender Harry Souttar had another impressive spell with the Socceroos, netting twice. Souttar has been called up to the Olyroos side for the Olympics. Bristol City's Marlee Francois and Huddersfield Town's Jacob Chapman featured for the Olyroos.

In the English third-tier, Blackpool's Kenny Dougall made his Socceroos debut in the recent qualifiers. Charlton Athletic's Ashley Maynard-Brewer was called up for Olyroos duty, and was named in the Olympics squad. Striker Dylan Mobbs joined Fleetwood Town's youth side, whilst Ryan Williams swapped Portsmouth for Oxford United.

In the English lower leagues, George Blackwood and Noah Stokes saw their contracts expire at Oldham Athletic and Curzon Ashton respectively. Callum Kealy left Sutton United and signed for sixth-tier Dorking Wanderers. Harry Kewell was appointed the new manager of fifth-tier Barnet.

In Northern Ireland, Ryley D'Sena was an unused substitute for Larne's 2-1 win over Glenavon.

In Scotland, Hibernian's Jackson Irvine and Martin Boyle were both called up for the Socceroos. Ranger's youngster Murray Miller featured for the Olyroos. Ange Postecoglou left Yokohama F Marinos to become the new manager of Celtic.

🎤🆙 Ange Postecoglou Mic'd Up!



At the end of his first full week at Lennoxtown, the new Manager kindly gave fans a fascinating insight into his training sessions 🍀👊 pic.twitter.com/fA9pbxHUA7 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 2, 2021

EUROPE

In Austria, lone representative James Holland was selected for Socceroos duty, and made his first appearance for the national team since 2014 in the 3-0 win over Kuwait. He also came off the bench for the final qualifier against Jordan and was an unused substitute in the 3-0 win over Nepal.

In Belgium, KV Kortrijk defender Trent Sainsbury was once again called up for national team duties, playing the full ninety in wins over Chinese Taipei and Jordan. Sainsbury's 50th appearance for the Socceroos came in that 1-0 win over the Jordanians. Meanwhile, Panagiotis Armenakas - who was recently released by Zulte-Waregem - was called up for the Olyroos recent friendlies against Ireland, Romania and Mexico, but did not make the cut for squad going to Tokyo for the Olympics.

"I thought my career was finished".



Trent Sainsbury struggled to hold back tears as he reflected on what it meant to play his 50th @Socceroos game after overcoming some incredible hurdles in his career so far 💚💛



This is how special it is to represent 🇦🇺#AllForTheSocceroos pic.twitter.com/pOyqfpVZU9 — Socceroos (@Socceroos) June 15, 2021

In Croatia, Anthony Kalik, Doni Grdic, Luka Prso and Kristian Popovic all featured in the Olyroos recent friendlies, but not one made the final cut for Tokyo. In the third tier, Josip Zelic started and scored for NK Tresnjevka, whilst Ante Bakmaz started for NK Vrapce.

In Cyprus, free agent Mustafa Amini joined Apollon Limassol. Amini's last appearance at club level came with Danish side AGF back in July 2020.

In Denmark, forgotten winger Daniel Arzani was called up for Olyroos duty and was a surprise inclusion in the Tokyo Olympics squad. FC Midtjylland winger Awer Mabil played in the recent Socceroos qualifiers, featuring three times. 21-year-old defender Con Ouzounidis joined second-tier Esbjerg, leaving English side Everton after a three-year stint at the club.

Graham Arnold says Daniel Arzani picked for Olyroos to help 'resurrect' his career. Noted he's very fit and ready to go. — Joshua Thomas ⚽ (@Joshua_Thomas97) June 29, 2021

In Estonia, Aamir Abdallah came off the bench for FCI Levadia in their 3-0 win over Kuressaare.

In Finland, ex-Melbourne Victory defender Dylan Murnane played the full ninety on two occasions for HJK Helsinki, but unfortunately netted an own goal in his most recent appearance against Ilves.

In Germany, Ajdin Hrustic and Brandon Borrello both featured for the Socceroos, with Hrustic a particular standout across the four matches. SC Paderborn forward John Iredale featured for the Olyroos, but did not make the recent squad for the Olympics. Christian Theoharous is without a club after leaving Borussia Monchengladbach.

In Greece, Apostolos Giannou was called up for the recent Socceroos qualifiers, but failed to feature at all across the four matches.

In Iceland, Joey Gibbs continues to score plenty of goals for Keflavik IF, netting three times throughout the month. Teammate Oliver Kelaart was an unused substitute on three occasions.

In Israel, Nikita Rukavytsya came off the bench in two of the Socceroos recent qualifiers, picking up an assist. Right-back Ryan Strain will join Rukavystya at Maccabi Haifa next season after signing from Adelaide United.

Ryan Strain signing for Maccabi Haifa is huge. He's a great young player. I wish Hapoel Beer Sheva would follow this path by looking in Australia. Plenty of great prospects available right now. Rukavytsya looks to be on his way out, but I doubt the rumours of him going to India. — Joshua Gibson (@joshgibson92) June 27, 2021

In Italy, Brescia defender Fran Karacic featured for the Socceroos, netting his first goal for the national team in a 3-0 win over Nepal. Gabriel Cleur and Nicholas Pennington were both called up to the Olyroos for their recent friendlies. In the youth leagues, Jahce Novello started three times for Cremonese U17. Midfielder Cristian Volpato scored twice across four appearances for Roma U18, and centre-back Alessandro Circati played the full ninety twice for Parma U18.

Australians Abroad



🇦🇺Cristian Volpato scored and assisted in Roma U18s’ 6-0 win against Atalanta.



⭐️This season:

⚽️5 goals

🅰️7 assists pic.twitter.com/UePhKmRz4S — Louise Taffa (@Louise_Taffa) June 26, 2021

In North Macedonia, ex-Dandenong City midfielder Aleks Taleski signed for FK Borec.

In the Netherlands, new NEC Nijmegen goalkeeper Danny Vukovic was called up for the Socceroos and started against Chinese Taipei. Melbourne Victory loanee Dylan Ryan has returned to first-tier Willem II. Valentin Cesnik's contract at SC Cambuur expired.

In Poland, young defender Jordan Courtney-Perkins left the Brisbane Roar to sign for Rakow Czestochowa.

In Portugal, FC Famalicao midfielder Ryan Teague was called up for the Olyroos recent friendlies.

In Serbia, Milos Degenek played the full ninety on three occasions for the Socceroos, wearing the captain's armband briefly against Nepal as well.

Without doubt the greatest moment in my football career. Captain of the @Socceroos even though it was for a short time it was the most beautiful thing I’ve done in my international career. Really proud and lost for words. Thank you @Socceroos ❤️⚽️🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/xVyRpUuYrA — Miloš Degenek (@milosdegenek45) June 12, 2021

In Sweden, Peter Gwargis left English side Brighton and joined giants Malmo FF. Mjallby AIF defender Marc Tokich was called up to the Olyroos.

In Turkey, Kayserispor left-back Aziz Behich was called up for Socceroos duty.

ASIA

In Japan, Adam Taggart started Cerezo Osaka's first two Asian Champions League group stage matches, scoring in a 2-1 win over Kitchee. Mitchell Langerak started Nagoya Grampus' first three ACL group stage games, as well as a 5-0 victory over Mitsubishi Motors Mizushima in the Emperor's Cup. Thomas Deng started just once for Urawa Red Diamonds in a 2-0 win over Kashiwa Reysol. Peter Cklamovski's Montedio Yamagata picked up two wins and a draw in the J2 League, but lost in the Second Round of the Emperor's Cup to Verspah Oita.

Great start to #ACL2021 by the Japanese clubs. 6 wins in 6 games. Adam Taggart with his first goal for Cerezo 🌸 https://t.co/sjKbcSosUS — Ben Williams (@BenitoWill) June 28, 2021

In South Korea, Alex Grant played in each of Pohang Steeler's first three Asian Champions League group stage matches. Lachlan Jackson joined second-tier Suwon FC from the Newcastle Jets.

In Saudi Arabia, Al Taawoun's Mitch Duke was called up for the Socceroos and scored twice against Chinese Taipei. Duke has also been named as an overage player for the Olyroos' Olympics squad.

In Malaysia, Shane Lowry started and played every minute of Johor Darul Ta'zim's first three Asian Champions League group matches.

In Hong Kong, Jared Lum played all three games for Eastern in the AFC Cup, scoring the winner in a 1-0 victory over Tainan City.

Quarantine Cup… I mean AFC cup finished. Was nice to play & win some games. Proud of the team despite the difficult circumstances we were in. Now for 14 days quarantine and hopefully my nose has time to heal from all the Covid tests! 🤦🏻‍♂️ Got a real good feeling about next season. pic.twitter.com/ldOnr7dXoV — Jaredlum (@jaredlum22) July 1, 2021

In India, Jordan Murray's contract expired at Kerala Blasters, whilst Joel Chianese and Brad Inman returned to Hyderabad and Odisha FC respectively after loan spells down under.

In Thailand, 26-year-old striker Anthony Carter left second-tier Portuguese side Academico Viseu and joined Bangkok United.

NORTH AMERICA

In the MLS, Brad Smith made three appearances for the Seattle Sounders, picking up an assist. Andy Rose started three times for the Vancouver Whitecaps. In the USL Championship D, Mitchell Osmond played the full ninety in all five of OKC Energy FC's fixtures. In the USL League One, Lachlan McLean made two appearances for Greenville Triumph SC, Joshua Phelps made five appearances for Tormenta FC, whilst Caleb Patterson-Sewell made two appearances for Toronto II. Dominic Nascimben started for Charlotte Eagles in the USL League Two.

Brad Smith season so far with @SoundersFC in the @MLS



✅ Starts = 9

⚽️ = 3

🅰️ = 2



Seattle currently sit 1st in the Eastern Conference.



Keep up the good work Brad! #GoAussies pic.twitter.com/CHGkTY67AS — AusScouted (@AScouted) July 2, 2021

SOUTH AMERICA

In Uruguay, goalkeeper Ricardo Rizzo was an unused substitute on four occasions for CA Cerro.

AFRICA

In South Africa, ex-Wanderers midfielder Kearyn Baccus came off the bench in both legs of the Kaizer Chiefs' CAF Champions League semi-final win over Wydad AC. Baccus will now potentially become the first Australian to feature in the final of Africa's biggest club competition.