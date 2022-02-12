It was a busy January for the 100+ Australians based abroad, with the vast majority seeing game time. A couple of Aussie managerial prospects in the UK are on top and cruising in their respective leagues. Meanwhile, the Socceroos were in action again in a couple of World Cup qualifiers.

Socceroos Abroad January 2022

Over 100 Australians were playing their club football abroad last month.

The Socceroos also played two World Cup qualifiers in the added January international window.

Australian managers did quite well in the Uk during the first month of 2022.

UK

In the English Championship, Kenny Dougall played four full games for Blackpool, whilst Callum Elder got injured in his only start for Hull City. Tyrese Francois started once for Fulham, whilst Middlesborough's Riley McGree was on Socceroos duty.

In the English League One third tier, Cameron Burgess was an unused sub five times for Ipswich Town. Ryan Williams picked up one assist in four appearances for Oxford United, whilst Massimo Luongo picked up two assists in three full games for Sheffield Wednesday.

Jack Iredale played seven full games for Cambridge United, whilst Bailey Wright played one full game for Sunderland. Jay Rich-Baghuelou made three appearances for Accrington Stanley, and Gethin Jones made four appearances for Bolton Wanderers.

In the English League Two fourth tier, Reagan Ogle made three appearances for Hartlepool United, and will now be joined at the club by fellow Aussie Nicholas Bilokapic, after he completed a loan switch from Huddersfield Town.

Dean Bouzanis played seven full games for Sutton United, Jordan Lyden made five appearances for Swindon Town, and Thomas Beadling started three times and picked up one red card for Barrow AFC. Caleb Watts picked up an injury on his only appearance, as a sub, for Crawley Town. Manager Jon Brady had a difficult month with Northampton Town, winning only once out of five league games for the month, and dropping to fourth on the table.

Gutted to have picked up an injury that’s ended my season so early - I’ll be back better and stronger next year ! pic.twitter.com/n5LMVTjVOP — Caleb Watts (@calebwatts_) January 22, 2022

In the English sixth tier, Jacob Chapman played seven full games for Gateshead, Joel Rollinson scored twice across five starts for Eastbourne Borough, and Stavros Tserpes made three appearances for Farsley Celtic FC. In the seventh tier, Akiel Raffie joined Nantwich Town on loan from Fleetwood Town.

In the English youth leagues, Cameron Peupion scored once across three starts for Brighton U23, and Matthew Dench was an unused sub once for Charlton Athletic U18. Manchester City Youth player Alex Robertson returned from a loan spell at Scottish side Ross County, whilst Julian Schwarzer was an unused sub once for Fulham U23.

In Northern Ireland, Nicholas Aretzis was an unused sub three times for Larne.

In Scotland's Scottish Premiership, Celtic's Tom Rogic was on Socceroos duty, and Cameron Devlin picked up one assists across four starts for Hearts. Devlin's new teammate Nathaniel Atkinson picked up one assist across three starts for the club. Matthew Millar was an unused sub once for St Mirren, whilst Ashley Maynard-Brewer played three full games for Ross County.

Ange Postecoglou led Celtic to a perfect month, where they won all three of their league games and qualified for the round of 16 of the Scottish Cup. In early February, Postecoglou guided his side to a masterful victory over rivals Rangers, moving the Hoops to the top of the table.

In the Scottish second tier, Dylan McGowan was an unused sub once for Kilmarnock. In the third tier, Aaron Lennox made two appearances for Montrose.

🥇 #CelticFC manager Ange Postecoglou has been named the @spfl #cinchPrem 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗵 for January.



𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔, boss! 👏🍀 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) February 4, 2022

In Wales, Joe Faux played one full game for Caerrnarfon. Anthony Limbrick led The New Saints to two wins out of two in the league, and they are currently nineteen points clear at the top.

EUROPE

In Belgium, KV Kortrijk's Trent Sainsbury was on Socceroos duty. He will now be joined in the Pro League by international teammate James Jeggo, after he completed a move to KAS Eupen. In the second tier, Daniel Arzani started twice for Lommel SK.

In Croatia, Anthony Kalik started once for HNK Gorica, whilst Doni Grdic was an unused sub once for HNK Sibenik.

In Cyprus, Antonis Martis joined first tier side AEK Larnaca.

In Denmark, Joel King joined first tier side Odense BK and was on Socceroos duty.

Many thanks for everything these last three years @joelking_5 - we'll miss you but best of luck in Europe.



We're sure you're going to smash it!!#SydneyIsSkyBlue — Sydney FC (@SydneyFC) January 29, 2022

In the French Ligue 2 second tier, Alex Gersbach played two full games for Grenoble, whilst Denis Genreau scored once across five starts for Toulouse.

In Germany, Ajdin Hrustic made two appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt. In the second tier, Dynamo Dresden's Brandon Borrello and St. Pauli's Jackson Irvine were both on Socceroos duty. Alou Kuol joined SV Sandhausen on loan from Stuttgart. In the third tier, John Iredale was an unused sub twice for Wehen Wiesbaden. In the fourth tier, Martin Gorrie made one sub appearance for SV Tasmania Berlin. In the fifth tier, Michael Houdek signed for FC Monchengladbach.

Alou Kuol off to the Bundesliga 2nd division. Technically a step up from the football he has been playing so far this season. Hopefully he gets some first team minutes there! https://t.co/s45u9I5NjF — Nicholas Geurts 🔰 (@Geurtsy) January 31, 2022

In Greece, Bruce Kamau made four appearances for OFI Crete. In the second tier, Haris Stamboulidis made two sub appearances for PASA Irodotos, whilst Paul Izzo played three full games for Xanthi. Emmanuel Pavlis was an unused sub once for GS Kallithea, Daniel Bouman signed for Kavala, and Fabian Monge saw his contract expire at Xanthi. In the third tier, Alessandro Jafari signed for Thyella Sarakinoi.

In Israel, Nikita Rukavytsya scored twice in four starts for Hapoel Be'er Sheva, whilst Ryan Strain started twice for Maccabi Haifa FC.

In Italy, Cristian Volpato was an unused sub twice for AS Roma. In the second tier, Brescia's Fran Karacic was on Socceroos duty, whilst Alessandro Circati was an unused sub twice for Parma. Manager Roberto Venturato, in charge of SPAL, guided his side to two draws for the month, and they currently sit just above the relegation zone in 15th. In the third tier, Gabriel Cleur was an unused sub once for Virtus Entella. In the fifth tier, Alberto Del Grosso started once for US Cisanese ASD.

An 18 year old Italian-Australian selected once again in Parma's matchday squad.

- Alessandro Circati, a defender formerly of Perth Glory u21, is inching closer to his Serie B debut under Beppe Iachinihttps://t.co/ZKnX1v580X https://t.co/RnknUgSHiX — David Ferrini (@davidferrini_) January 30, 2022

In Montenegro, Andrew Marveggio signed for first tier side FK Jezero.

In the Netherlands, NEC Nijmegen's Danny Vukovic was on Socceroos duty. In the second tier, Declan Lambert saw his contract expire at Den Bosch.

In Poland, Gian Mendez saw his contract expire at third tier side Sokol Ostroda.

In Portugal, Ryan Teague made four appearances for second tier side S.C. Covilha. In the fourth tier, Dylan Collard started three times for C.S. Maritimo II. In the youth leagues, Jaden Gasking made three sub appearances for Boavista FC U17, whilst Presley Ortiz scored three times in two starts for OS Belenenses U21.

In Spain, Real Sociedad's Mat Ryan was on Socceroos duty. In the fourth tier, Andrew Mesourouni was an unused sub once for Lleida Esportiu.

In Turkey, Aziz Behich picked up one assist in four full games for Giresunspor.