Jubilant promotions and heartbreaking relegations

We start with promotions and relegations, where there was significant success and disappointment for several Aussies overseas last month.

Let's begin with the feel-good stories. None more so than Jon Brady, who led Northampton Town to automatic promotion from League Two in England on the final day.

But Brady’s post-match interview with Sky Sports’ Michelle Owen earned widespread coverage and praise. Whilst almost being reduced to tears, the Australian manager opened up about the tight-knit nature of Northampton’s coaching group and the sacrifices he and his family have made for his coaching career.

"Our goalkeeping coach woke up one morning and his wife didn't wake up"



Northampton boss Jon Brady was close to tears after securing promotion to League One ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KaZojXMY4a — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 8, 2023

Meanwhile, in Spain, Ryan Edwards achieved promotion with SD Amorebieta to the second tier. Despite their inferior goal difference, Amorebieta snatched the title and only automatic promotion spot from Eldense via their head-to-head record, as per Spanish league rules.

Another former Perth Glory man, striker Gabriel Popovic, could feature in Croatia’s first tier next season with NK Rudes. The club took out the second-tier title by a point last month and subsequently earned their promotion.

To the relegations, where unfortunately, Popovic will not be joined by Aussie counterpart Doni Grdic in the first tier next season after his club HNK Sibenik finished bottom of the SuperSport HNL.

However, the most crushing relegation from an Australian perspective is Harry Souttar’s with Leicester City. The gargantuan defender will return to playing Championship football with the Foxes next season unless an exit from the King Power is in the works. Socceroos fans should not be surprised if Souttar does leave. Since Dean Smith was appointed mid-April, Souttar only featured in three of the eight league fixtures he oversaw, amassing only 181 minutes from the 720 available.

Former Socceroo Robbie Slater told Fox Sports News recently that Leicester should hold onto Souttar because of his Championship experience.

“I think he will stay,” Slater said.

“I think for Leicester and, if it’s Dean Smith who does stay there, I think someone like Harry Souttar will be a real bonus for Leicester’s hopes for bouncing back up into the Premier League at their first shot in the Championship.

“We have seen throughout history that it doesn’t always end up being the case that way.

“It’s important for him or Leicester to keep him because of his experience in the Championship and what he did at Stoke City.”

Elsewhere, Dean Bouzanis and Jay Rich-Baghuelou suffered relegations with Reading and Accrington Stanley, respectively. Bouzanis will play in the third tier next season, with Rich-Baghuelou dropping down to the fourth tier.

In Scotland, former A-League prospects Aziz Behich and Mark Birighitti will likely be looking for summer exits from Dundee United after they suffered relegation from the Scottish Premiership. Following the league table split after 33 games, Dundee lost each of their final five matches against bottom-six opponents to confirm their automatic relegation.

Another Socceroo whose prospects of featuring at next year’s Asian Cup took a significant blow is Fran Karacic, as his club Brescia was relegated to Serie C, Italy’s third tier. Brescia finished 16th in the league and thus had to face Cosenza in a two-legged relegation playoff. Karacic’s side was thrashed 4-0 on aggregate, losing the first leg 3-0 at home in humiliating fashion.

In Asia, former Central Coast Mariner Jordan Murray and his Nakhonratchasima Mazda side were relegated from the Thai League 1. Ironically, the team who finished directly above them, Khonkaen United, is the home of Australian defender Joshua Grommen.

In the women’s game, former Brisbane Roar star Anna Margraf suffered relegation with SV Meppen in Germany. Meppen finished 11th in the Frauen Bundesliga with only five wins from 22 games. The consolation is that Margraf played every game, scoring twice and registering two assists.

Silverware for Socceroos

Plenty of silverware was claimed by Australians overseas in both the men’s and women’s games last month.

Let’s start at Celtic, where Ange Postecoglou and Aaron Mooy completed a Scottish treble with The Hoops after lifting the league title in May. Celtic finished the Scottish Premiership season seven points clear of rivals Rangers, accumulating 99 points, a +80 goal difference, and scoring 114 goals. Mooy made 29 appearances in the league, scoring four goals and registering ten assists.

Mooy’s Socceroos teammate Awer Mabil also clinched his domestic title in the Czech Republic, with Sparta Prague breaking their drought to be crowned champions for the first time since the 2013/14 season. However, Mabil’s future is up in the air after only 16 appearances and one start in all competitions throughout his loan spell. When asked recently, manager Brian Priske, who coached Mabil at Midtjylland, was coy about his future.

“If he stays? I can’t answer that right now,” Priske said.

CZECH CHAMPION 🇨🇿🇦🇺🏆



Congratulations to Australia international Awer Mabil on being crowned Czech League champions with @ACSparta_CZ!#FPFootball #AussiesAbroad pic.twitter.com/0my014yQcK — Front Page Football (@FrontPgFootball) May 23, 2023

Socceroo Alex Robertson picked up a Premier League winners medal with Manchester City in England. Despite Robertson being a part of the club’s U21 setup, he did make the City first team squad for their final two league games against Brighton and Brentford.

There was more success in the women’s game, and it was Sam Kerr once again leading Chelsea to more silverware. The Matildas star scored the winner against Manchester United in the FA Cup Final, then haunted the Red Devils on the final day of the English Women’s Super League title race. Kerr netted a brace against Reading to ensure Chelsea edged their rivals to be crowned English champions for an incredible fourth consecutive time. After the Reading victory, Kerr savoured another piece of silverware with The Blues when speaking to Sky Sports.

“I think they [title wins] get better each year. They definitely get harder,” Kerr said.

“It makes it so much more sweeter when it is so tight at the top. It’s my fourth but it is some people’s first, so we’ll all celebrate it like it’s the first.”

Next generation Roos break into senior squads in Europe

As is the case every season in Europe, many sides often have their fates sealed by May, creating opportunities for youngsters or underutilised players to receive first-team minutes.

Exciting Australian prospects Mohamed Toure and Cameron Peupion found themselves in this position last month, as both made substitute appearances in top European leagues for Stade Reims and Brighton and Hove Albion, respectively.

We start with Toure, where first-team manager Will Still rewarded his consistency with Reims’ reserve side with multiple substitute appearances in Ligue 1 in May. Toure featured in the Reims squad for each one of their league games last month and made three brief cameos off the bench against Lille, Lens, and Angers.

Toure recently detailed the special moment of making his Ligue 1 debut in an interview with KEEPUP.

“When I got told I’d be in the squad, things were still normal,” he said.

“I was trying my hardest to play it cool.

“We played Lille, which was a big home game for us so it was almost a full stadium. I was still on the bench and still trying to play it cool. But then when you’re warming up and you see the minutes ticking on and it’s getting late, you know it’s maybe it’s about time you’re going to get called.

“Then when you get called, it’s a rush of adrenalin when you see the stadium and the noise. Especially playing against a team like Lille, you play against familiar faces you grew up watching.

“It felt like a surreal moment, like a video game almost.

“Making my debut in Ligue 1 was special to me full stop. I don’t think the opponents have a big influence on that, but playing against a team like Lille, it was just a bit cooler.

“The Portuguese legend Fonte…When you come on and you’re on the same pitch as these guys, ‘you’re like wow I’m actually playing these guys’.”

Mohamed Touré has now appeared in his third consecutive @Ligue1UberEats game. 👏🤩



In just over three years, Touré has gone from scoring goals in the @FSALeagues NPL to playing in the top flight in France. 🇦🇺🤝🇫🇷



📸 - @StadeDeReims #FPFootball #AussiesAbroad pic.twitter.com/Gd0TuqI0ND — Front Page Football (@FrontPgFootball) May 22, 2023

Meanwhile, in England, former Sydney FC youngster Cameron Peupion - whose performances for Brighton’s U21 side were highlighted in last month’s report – received his first-ever taste of Premier League football in May.

Peupion’s big moment came in a 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United, where manager Roberto De Zerbi introduced him as an 85th-minute substitute. Peupion featured in the squad five times for the month but was an unused substitute four times.

It should not be too surprising either, as Peupion finished the Premier League 2 season with a fantastic eight goals and five assists in 23 appearances. This summer, the question for him to answer is whether a loan move away from Brighton and into a first-team environment is best for his development moving forward. Conversely, with Brighton being involved in European competition next season, there could be more chances at the Amex for the 20-year-old in 2023/24.

The Duke of Japan

After a fantastic World Cup campaign, Socceroos striker Mitch Duke and his career continue to go from strength to strength.

Duke, now playing for J2 League side Machida Zelvia, starts every week in attack for the club he joined in January, and they are currently eight points clear of second-placed Oita Trinita.

Duke has only lost one game since joining the club (in which he has played) and is playing his part in a promotion push to the J-League, arguably the best league in Asia.

The former Central Coast Mariners and Western Sydney Wanderers striker is not necessarily contributing with regular goal contributions – he only scored once in May. But he is a regular starter, often being substituted late in games and has the trust of his manager.

Furthermore, should his contributions in Qatar be anything to go by, Duke may have a big say in Machida’s fate heading into a crucial second part of the season.

Major managerial moves and news

These reports are often player-focused but May also revolved around Australian managers.

Ange Postecoglou will technically join Tottenham in July, and his appointment was announced at the beginning of June. But it is paramount to mention this monumental moment in Australian football.

The man did not have a playing career to fall back on. He started his coaching career at a semi-professional level. He was scolded, ridiculed, and criticised by supporters and critics in his country. But it didn’t faze him at all. Postecoglou has become, arguably, a one-in-a-million story, and the potential impact this appointment could have on the perception of Australian coaches and their aspirations to manage on a global scale is enormous. Never mind if the 57-year-old clinches silverware with a club that has long craved it.

A feeling persists that Spurs may not have the patience ‘Angeball’ requires. But he has joined on a four-year deal, not the initially reported two, with the option of a third, perhaps suggesting Daniel Levy is willing to give this manager time to implement his ideas. In the club statement confirming Postecoglou’s appointment, Levy described why the former Brisbane Roar boss was the right choice.

"Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play,” he said.

"He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy - everything that is important to our club.

"We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead."

Another Aussie manager on the move recently was Michael Valkanis, who finally returned to club management after almost a year away. He was announced as the new manager of Hapoel Tel Aviv at the beginning of June. The Israeli Premier League side had an underwhelming season after finishing eleventh. Valkanis’ last role was an eight-game stint with Belgian side KAS Eupen to conclude the 2021/22 season.

In more positive news for Aussie football fans, Patrick Kisnorbo received public backing from Troyes President Aymeric Magne last month to continue his stint at the club. The former Melbourne City manager is set to oversee the club’s promotion bid back to the French top flight, despite suffering a dismal relegation this season. So far, Kisnorbo has only seen his side win once in 24 games under his leadership.

But Troyes are keeping the faith, and Magne recently explained why they want to persist with the Australian.

“We were convinced that Patrick Kisnorbo was going to succeed,” he told After Foot on RMC.

“The mistake we made was in the timing (of the appointment). To set up a style of play, a culture, it is at the start of the season. We did it because there were four weeks off with the World Cup.

“For me, it’s not football business. I assume the error of the timing of his (Kisnorbo's) arrival this season. Is it a regret to have stopped with Bruno Irlès? No. We are convinced that with Bruno, we would have been limited in our project in the same way as Laurent Batlles in the past.

“Kisnorbo is someone with character, the objective is to have short-term results, and to create a culture of play. We did not achieve the objectives and playing “City Style” is easier with Ruben Dias than others for example.”

There may be public support, but Kisnorbo will undoubtedly be under immense pressure from the outset in 2023/24. Troyes, a member of the City Football Group, is unlikely to accept anything less than a strong push straight back up to French football’s top flight.

Ryan’s helps Hammers to European glory

West Ham recently claimed a historic Europa Conference League title by defeating Fiorentina in a tight final in Prague. But in May, they first received a helping hand from Socceroos and AZ Alkmaar goalkeeper Mat Ryan, whose horror semi-final first-leg performance in London set David Moyes’ side up to finish the job in Alkmaar.

After his side took the lead, Ryan botched an attempt to punch a corner out of his penalty area in the second half, making dangerous contact with Hammers’ winger Jarrod Bowen and giving away a costly penalty. Saïd Benrahma stepped up and converted the spot kick to equalise. Only eight minutes later, Ryan was far from convincing throughout a sequence that saw Michail Antonio net what proved to be the winner. West Ham went on to win the second leg 1-0 and knock Ryan and Alkmaar out.

The European exit was particularly disappointing for Ryan after his penalty shootout heroics in the quarterfinals against Anderlecht brought Alkmaar to the semi-final stage in the first place.

The Socceroos' number one will likely have the opportunity to rectify his mistakes next season, with Alkmaar set to feature in the Conference League again should they make it through the qualifying rounds.

A-League Men prospects set for Belgium

Finally, two of the A-League Men’s most exciting young prospects were snapped up by European clubs in May, as both Jordan Bos and Keegan Jelacic earned opportunities after breakout seasons.

Bos’ move to Belgian club KVC Westerlo, in a deal reportedly worth around $2 million, was confirmed by Melbourne City in May. It's now the record outgoing transfer from the A-League Men for an Australian player. After providing seven goals and assists combined across 30 games in all competitions this season, the future Socceroos left-back certainly deserved it.

City’s Director of Football, Michael Petrillo, expressed the club’s pride in Bos’ development recently in a statement on their website.

“Born and raised in Melbourne, Jordan is a product of our City Youth Academy where he developed his game with the help of our talented coaches and support staff. His natural abilities were evident from the outset, and it has been a privilege to see him grow into the elite player he is today,” Petrillo said.

“We are incredibly proud of Jordan and his achievements at the club. His development as a player and as a person is testament to the quality of our academy program and we are excited to see him take on his next challenge.”

Meanwhile, Jelacic will also move to Belgium, with Perth Glory confirming his transfer to giants K.A.A. Gent for an undisclosed fee two weeks ago.

This season was Jelacic’s first in which he saw regular minutes in the A-League Men, and he starred for a Glory side constantly bogged down by inconsistency. Jelacic featured 22 times in the league, scoring twice and providing four assists.

Head of Recruitment Andy Keogh delivered his praise for Jelacic in a recent statement on the Glory website and hinted that the club might look to develop more young players to sell on down the road.

“Keegan has done exactly what we knew he could,” he said.

“His dedication to hard work and his craft has given him this tremendous opportunity and Perth Glory will also benefit from this immensely.

“We are very proud to execute this deal and hope it’s the first of many in this new structure within the club.

“We believe in our young players and that faith has now started to be rewarded.”

Van Down Under ➡️ de Gantoise



Welcome Keegan! 🇦🇺



MEER | https://t.co/5Wzs3iEuG5 pic.twitter.com/CGrChn1Pt6 — KAA Gent (@KAAGent) May 30, 2023

The basis of the information throughout this article would not have been possible without the work of Damian Davies.

You can follow Christian Marchetti on Twitter @ChristianM29, or on Instagram @christianmarchetti29.