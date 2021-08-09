UK

No more than six players from the Olyroos Olympics squad are based in England. Jay Rich-Baghuelou, Daniel Arzani and Caleb Watts all belong to Premier League sides Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Southampton respectively. Riley McGree is still on loan to Birmingham in the Championship, whilst Harry Souttar is still plying his trade for Stoke City. Third-tier Charlton Athletic's Ashley Maynard-Brewer did not play at the Olympics but did still travel to Tokyo with the squad. In the lower leagues, Reagan Ogle signed for newly-promoted Hartlepool United in the fourth tier. Lewis Miccio left fifth-tier Solihull Moors after his contract expired and Jacob Chapman joined sixth-tier Gateshead on loan from Championship side Huddersfield Town.

In Scotland, Alex Robertson featured twice in the Scottish League Cup for Ross County. Tom Rogic came off the bench three times for Celtic. Jason Cummings registered six goals and assists combined across four appearances for Dundee FC. Martin Boyle started both legs of Hibernian's Europa League qualifier against FC Santa Coloma, and he scored twice in the first leg. Dylan McGowan played a full ninety minutes once for second-tier side Kilmarnock FC. Aaron Lennox played the full ninety minutes twice for third-tier side Montrose FC. William Baynham played the full ninety minutes once for third-tier side Queens Park. Ange Postecoglou got off to a rough start as the new manager of Celtic, as the club were knocked out of the Champions League Qualifying rounds and lost their league opener against Hearts.

Aussies in Conference League qualifying:



Martin Boyle vs FC Santa Coloma (Andorra) - 88mins, two goals. 3-0 W

Alex Gersbach vs Larne (Nor. Ireland) - 41mins. 2-1 L

James Jiggo vs Astana (Kazakhstan) - 13 mins. 2-0 L#Socceroos #GoAustralia #UEFAConferenceLeague pic.twitter.com/WRrImg0Nr9 — Ian Pulzinski 🇵🇱🇦🇺 (@IanPolska_99) July 23, 2021

In Wales, Kai Calderbank-Park featured once for Connah's Quay. Manager Anthony Limbrick guided Welsh giants The New Saints through the first and second rounds of the Europa Conference League Qualifying stages.

EUROPE

In Austria, Mohammad Ellahi came off the bench once for third-tier side ATSV Stadl-Paura.

In Bulgaria, Peter Makrillos started twice and assisted once for Slavia Sofia. Iliya Shalamanov-Trenkov started twice for second-tier FC Litex Lovech.

In Croatia, Anthony Kalik was an unused substitute once for HNK Gorica. Deni Juric started twice for HNK Sibenik, whereas teammate Doni Grdic was an unused substitute on two occasions.

In Denmark, Alex Gersbach featured three times for AGF, and teammate Zach Duncan also featured on two occasions. Awer Mabil played four times for FC Midtjylland despite being linked with a move away recently, even scoring a crucial goal in the second leg of their Champions League Qualifier against Celtic. Ex-Melbourne Victory goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas started twice for SonderjyskE.

Some brilliant behind-the-scenes footage from Awer Mabil after his heroics against Celtic this morning 🥳pic.twitter.com/xmtH1UsvkH — Sporting News AU Football (@SNAUFootball) July 29, 2021

In Estonia, Aamir Abdallah was an unused substitute on two occasions for FCI Levadia.

In Finland, Dylan Murnane was an unused substitute on four occasions for HJK Helsinki, whilst former Perth Glory and Wellington Phoenix midfielder Brandon Wilson signed for SJK Seinajoki.

In France, Macarthur sold midfielder Denis Genreau to second-tier side Toulouse.

In Germany, Brandon Borrello started once for Dynamo Dresden in the second tier. Jackson Irvine joined St. Pauli after leaving Scottish side Hibernian. In the lower leagues, Mark Rizoski and Nicholas Simpson both signed for fifth-tier side BCV Glesch-Paffendorf. Cameron Kemp also joined Germany's fifth tier with FC Monchengladbach. Martin Gorrie also plays in the fifth tier, and he featured once for SV Tasmania Berlin.

In Greece, James Jeggo came off the bench twice for Aris Thessaloniki. Bruce Kamau left the Western Sydney Wanderers to sign for OFI Crete. Emmanuel Pavlis signed for second tier side GS Kallithea. Three Aussies joined Tony Popovic's former club Xanthi, with Mohamed Adam and Fabian Monge signing for the first-team, whilst Matthew Scarcella joined the club's under 19 side.

In Iceland, Joey Gibbs scored three times in three games for Keflavik IF. His teammate and fellow Aussie Oliver Kelaart came off the bench twice.

In Israel, Nikita Rukavytsya left Maccabi Haifa FC after his contract expired. Ryan Strain recently signed for Haifa and he made his debut in July, but also missed four games with a hamstring injury.

Nikita Rukavytsya’s CV has been sent to Greek Super League clubs Panathinaikos and Aris. [@SdnaGr]https://t.co/xaSHMbogqL — A-League Hub (@AleagueHub) July 26, 2021

In Italy, Alberto Del Grosso signed for fourth-tier side US Folgore Caratese.

In Lithuania, Maker Maker started once for second-tier side FK Atmosfera.

In Montenegro, Andrew Marveggio signed for FK Mornar Bar.

In North Macedonia, Davor Trifunov signed for Borec.

In Poland, Dylan Ruiz-Diaz joined third tier side Wisla Pulawy on loan from Sportis Lochowo.

In Portugal, Dimitri Kostopoulos left Oeira's youth academy after his contract expired. Presley Ortiz joined the youth academy of OS Belenenses. Ryan Teague came off the bench once for FC Famalicao.

In Romania, Harrison Devenish-Meares signed for second-tier side Poli Timisoara.

In Serbia, Milos Degenek featured once for Crvena Zvezda.

In Spain, Socceroos goalkeeper Mat Ryan ended the speculation surrounding his future by signing for Real Sociedad. Unfortunately, the former Brighton man has suffered a knee injury that will see him potentially miss another month of action. There are multiple Aussies who joined sides in the fourth-tier, with Corey Cuelho signing for UD Llanera, Andrew Mesourouni joining Lleida Esportiu, and Rafa Jimenez signing for CD Illescas. Isaac Danzo returned to Levante II after a loan spell with UD Alzira.

Real Sociedad confirm Mat Ryan has injured his knee in training and will need an operation. He will be out for upto six weeks.



Get better Mat Ryan, speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/6uuICpLOO5 — 🇦🇺⚽️Sam⚽️🇦🇺 (@MelbourneBlokee) July 25, 2021

In Sweden, Peter Gwargis came off the bench twice for Malmo FF. Marc Tokich featured once for Mjallby AIF, whilst Aiden Harvey came off the bench twice for second-tier side GAIS.

ASIA

In China, Pierce Waring signed for second-tier Sichuan Jiuniu.

In India, Jordan Murray signed for Jamshedpur in the Indian Super League.

In Japan, Adam Taggart featured once in the Asian Champions League for Cerezo Osaka. Mitchell Langerak featured three times for Nagoya Grampus. Thomas Deng featured once for the Urawa Reds at start of month, before going to Olympics with the Olyroos. There are currently two Australians coaching in Japan. Kevin Muscat was appointed as the new manager of Yokohama F-Marinos, replacing Ange Postecoglou. Peter Cklamovski had another good month with second-tier side Montedio Yamagata, guiding the club to three consecutive wins in the league.

The Angeball will continue at Yokohama F Marinos under Kevin Muscat 🙌#OptusSport #JLeague pic.twitter.com/j9Swz5mKqh — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) July 19, 2021

In Korea, Connor Chapman signed for FC Seoul. Harrison Delbridge featured three times for Incheon United, whilst Alex Grant featured four times for the Pohang Steelers. Lachlan Jackson started twice for Suwon FC. Ryan Edwards started three times for second division side Busan IPark.

In Kuwait, Ryan McGowan left Sydney FC to sign for Kuwait SC.

In Malaysia, Shane Lowry featured five times for Johor Darul Ta'zim. Giancarlo Gallifuoco played the full ninety minutes on three occasions for Kuala Lumpur City. His teammate Ryan Lambert also featured twice throughout the month. David Rowley started twice for Penang FA, scoring once. Quentin Cheng, also of Penang, played the full ninety minutes on two occasions.

In the Philippines, Kaya manager Graham Harvey suffered four defeats in the Asian Champions League group stages.

In Qatar, Isaias Sanchez left Al-Wakrah SC after his contract expired. The Adelaide United legend has been linked with a return to the club.

Carl Veart has revealed on the #AUFC digital fan forum that the club are in discussions with Isaias to return to the club. pic.twitter.com/qOYO849A6y — AUFC NEWS (@AUFCNEWS) July 22, 2021

In Saudi Arabia, Mitch Duke was released by Al-Taawoun.

In Singapore, Danny Kim started once for Geylang International. Blake Ricciuto played the full ninety minutes on two occasions for Tanjong Pagar.

In Thailand, Aurelio Vidmar picked up three wins and one loss in the Asian Champions League group stages in charge of BG Pathum.

NORTH AMERICA

In the MLS, Brad Smith made five appearances for the Seattle Sounders, picking up one assist. Andy Rose played the full ninety minutes three times for the Vancouver Whitecaps, scoring once. In the USL Championship D, Mitchell Osmond played full the ninety minutes four times for OKC Energy FC. In the third tier, Lachlan McLean came off the bench once and missed two games with a knee injury for Greenville Triumph SC. Joshua Phelps played the full ninety minutes on five occasions for Tormenta FC. Caleb Patterson-Sewell played the full ninety minutes three times for Toronto II. In the fourth tier, Dominic Nascimben started once for the Charlotte Eagles, whilst Aedon Kyra also started once for TX United.

SOUTH AMERICA

In Uruguay, Ricardo Rizzo was an unused substitute once for second-tier side CA Cerro.

Most of the information throughout this article would not have been possible without the work of Damian Davies.