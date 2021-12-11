UK

In the English Championship, Riley McGree made five starts and scored once for Birmingham City, Kenny Dougall played four full games for Blackpool, and Nicholas Bilokapic was an unused sub twice times for Huddersfield Town. Callum Elder made four appearances for Hull City, whilst Stoke City's Harry Souttar injured his ACL on duty for the Socceroos earlier in the month.

In the English third tier, Akiel Raffie made one sub appearance for Fleetwood Town, and Cameron Burgess made four appearances for Ipswich Town. Ryan Williams picked up two assists in three appearances for Oxford United, whilst Massimo Luongo made five appearances for Sheffield Wednesday. Jack Iredale played seven full games for Cambridge United, whilst Bailey Wright played four full games for Sunderland.

In the English fourth tier, Reagan Ogle played four full games for Hartlepool United, picking up an assist, whilst Dean Bouzanis made five appearances for Sutton United. Jordan Lyden scored once in four appearances for Swindon Town. Manager Jon Brady had a successful month with Northampton Town, winning two out of four league games and currently sitting second on the table. Brady's side were knocked out of the FA Cup, though. In the sixth tier, Callum Kealy made two appearances for Dorking Wanderers, Jacob Chapman played five full games for Gateshead, and Joel Rollinson played three full games for Eastbourne Borough.

The passion and pride. Absolutely fantastic from Jon Brady. 🙌 #ntfc https://t.co/owczaGLVji — NTFC Player Vault 👞 (@NTFCPlayerVault) December 8, 2021

In the English youth leagues, Brentford B's Lachlan Brook scored twice in four appearances. Cameron Peupion made four appearances for Brighton U23, whilst Jay Rich-Baghuelou played four full games for Crystal Palace U23. Caleb Watts picked up four assists in three full games for Southampton B.

In Scotland, Jason Cummings made one sub appearance for Dundee FC and Cameron Devlin picked up one assist in three full games for Hearts. Martin Boyle scored three times and was sent off once in two appearances for Hibernian, whilst Matthew Millar was an unused sub once for St Mirren. Ashley Maynard-Brewer played three full games for Ross County, whilst his teammate Alex Robertson was an unused sub three times. Ange Postecoglou led Celtic to the Scottish League Cup final and won two out of two in the league, with the side currently second. Celtic also won two out of three in the UEFA Europa League, but finished third in their group and will now drop down into the UEFA Conference League. In the second tier, Dylan McGowan played four full games for Kilmarnock. In the third tier, Aaron Lennox played four full games for Montrose. In the youth leagues, Murray Miller played one full game for Rangers B.

Ange Postecoglou continues to ruffle feathers in Scotland and we are very much 𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒊𝒕 ✨



Hearts' manager Robbie Neilson claimed Celtic's goal was offside, so Ange hit back with this.



More | https://t.co/srXnt4sMed@jhnmcgnly #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/bafHtI0Lmt — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) December 4, 2021

In Wales, Kai Calderbank-Park was an unused sub three times for Connah's Quay, whilst Joe Faux made three appearances for Cefn Druids AFC. Anthony Limbrick led The New Saints to two wins out of three in the league, and they are currently nine points clear at the top.

EUROPE

In Austria, James Holland made two appearances for LASK Linz. In the second tier, Tristan Hammond scored once and picked up two assists in three appearances for FK Austria Wien II. In the third tier, Mohammad Ellahi made one start for ATSV Stadl-Paura, where they were defeated 13-0.

In Belgium, Trent Sainsbury played two full games for KV Kortrijk. In the second tier, Daniel Arzani was sent off in his only appearance for Lommel SK.

In Bulgaria, Peter Makrillos scored twice in four appearances for Slavia Sofia. In the second tier, Iliya Shalamanov-Trenkov played two full games for FC Litex Lovech, whilst Milislav Popovic made one appearance for Strumska Slavia.

In Croatia, Anthony Kalik made four starts, picking up two assists and scoring twice for HNK Gorica, whilst Doni Grdic was an unused sub twice for HNK Sibenik. In the second tier, Nikola Barisic made one sub appearance for Dubrava Zagreb, whilst Nikola Jadric made one sub appearance for HNK Orijent 1919. In the third tier, Nathan Bogadi was an unused sub once for NK Urania Baska Voda, whilst his teammate Kristian Slunjski made one sub appearance. The pair are coached by Zeljko Kalac, and the club are currently bottom of the league. In the youth leagues, Gabriel Popovic made one start for NK Rudes.

Anthony Kalik putting in some very strong performances in Croatia. 2 goals and 2 assists in his past 3 games, should be a shoe-in for the next set of qualifiers — Angus B (@Good_ol_Gusnuts) November 29, 2021

In Denmark, Zach Duncan made one sub appearance for AGF, whilst his teammate Jing Reec made one sub appearance for the reserves. FC Midtjylland's Awer Mabil featured for the Socceroos, whilst his teammate Hosine Bility was an unused sub once for club. Lawrence Thomas played two full games for SonderjyskE. In the second tier, Con Ouzounidis played one full game for Esbjerg, whilst Panos Armenakas picked up one assist in three appearances for Vendsyssel.

In Estonia, Aamir Abdallah was an unused sub twice for FCI Levadia.

In the French second tier, Alex Gersbach made three appearances for Grenoble, whilst Denis Genreau made three appearances for Toulouse.

In Germany, Ajdin Hrustic was an unused sub twice for Eintracht Frankfurt. In the second tier, Brandon Borrello started twice for Dynamo Dresden, whilst Jackson Irvine made three appearances for St. Pauli. In the third tier, John Iredale was an unused sub twice for Wehen Wiesbaden. In the fourth tier, Martin Gorrie was an unused sub once for SV Tasmania Berlin, Alou Kuol made three appearances for VfB Stuttgart II, and Jacob Italiano played four full games for Borussia Monchengladbach II. In the fifth tier, Mark Rizoski, Nicholas Simpson, and Alec Vinci all featured for BCV Glesch-Paffendorf. Rizoski started once, Simpson came off the bench once, whilst Vinci scored twice in one start for the club. Cameron Kemp played three full games for FC Monchengladbach. In the youth leagues, Harrison Karabalios started once for Hennef 05 U17.

In Greece, James Jeggo started three times for Aris Thessaloniki, Apostolos Giannou picked up one assist in one appearance for OFI Crete, whilst his teammate Bruce Kamau made three appearances. In the second tier, Haris Stamboulidis made one sub appearance for Almopos, Emmanuel Pavlis was an unused sub once for GS Kallithea, whilst Apostolos Stamatelopoulos scored five goals in four appearances for Rodos FC. Paul Izzo played three full games for Xanthi, whilst his teammate Fabian Monge was an unused sub once.

Apostolos Stamatelopoulos has been on fire at his new club scoring 3 in 3 so far. Would love to see him get another chance at Adelaide United — Br.\yden (@BraydenL99) November 25, 2021

In Israel, Nikita Rukavytsya scored twice in two starts for Hapoel Be'er Sheva.

In Italy, Fran Karacic was an unused sub four times for second tier side Brescia. In the third tier, Gabriel Cleur scored and assisted once in four full games for Virtus Entella, whilst Matteo Scali was an unused sub once for Pro Vercelli. In the youth leagues, Cristian Volpato scored twice and assisted once in three appearances for AS Roma, whilst Alessandro Circati played two full games for Parma.

Another goal for Cristian Volpato in the Primavera today.



But his assist for the first was excellent.https://t.co/xEaUss4EZB https://t.co/SBDPpy6k2k — Ross Catanzariti (@bosco08) November 28, 2021

In North Macedonia, Aleks Taleski started three times for FK Borec, whilst his teammate Davor Trifunov made two appearances.

In the Netherlands, Danny Vukovic was an unused sub three times for NEC Nijmegen. In the third tier, Thomas Prinsen made one sub appearance for TEC.

In Norway, Gianni Stensness played three full games for Viking FK.

In Poland, Jordan Courtney-Perkins was an unused sub twice for Rakow Czestochowa. In the third tier, Gian Mendez scored once in four starts for Sokol Ostroda, whilst Dylan Ruiz-Diaz made four appearances for Wisla Pulawy.

Away from the #ALeagueMen, former Valencia youth Gian Mendez has his first goal for Sokol Ostroda in Poland's third division!#AussiesAbroad — Cam Wyper (@cwypersport) November 20, 2021

In Portugal, Ryan Teague was an unused sub twice for second tier side S.C. Covilha. In the fourth tier, Dylan Collard started once for C.S. Maritimo II. In the youth leagues, Presley Ortiz made one sub appearance for OS Belenenses.

In Serbia, Milos Degenek was sent off once in two appearances for Crvena Zvezda.

In Spain, Mat Ryan played one full game for Real Sociedad. In the fourth tier, Andrew Mesourouni made one sub appearance for Lleida Esportiu. In the sixth tier, Armani Taffa signed for C.F. Fuenlabrada II. In the youth leagues, Thymos Caroutas scored once in one appearance for UE Cornella, whilst Diego Alonso Rodriguez made one sub appearance for C.F. Torre Levante.

In Sweden, Peter Gwargis made one sub appearance for Malmo FF, whilst Marc Tokich was an unused sub once for Mjallby AIF.

In Switzerland, Liam Chipperfield made three appearances for FC Basel U21.

In Turkey, Aziz Behich started four times for Giresunspor.

ASIA

In China, Pierce Waring made one sub appearance for second tier side Sichuan Jiuniu.

In Hong Kong, Jared Lum started once for Eastern Lions and Stephen Liu was an unused sub once for HKFC. Liu's teammate Chris Chung made two appearances.

In India, David Williams made two sub appearances for ATK Mohun Bagan, Tomislav Mrcela made three appearances for East Bengal, and Dylan Fox was an unused sub once for FC Goa. Joel Chianese picked up one assist in two appearances for Hyderabad, Jordan Murray scored once in two appearances for Jamshedpur, and Brad Inman was an unused sub twice for Mumbai City. Patrick Flottman started twice for NorthEast United.

In Indonesia, Aaron Evans played five full games for PSS Slemen.

In Japan, Mitchell Langerak played four full games for Nagoya Grampus and Thomas Deng was released by Urawa Reds. Kevin Muscat led Yokohama F-Marinos to two wins out of four, as the side finished second in the league and secured an Asian Champions League spot. In the second tier, Mitch Duke scored once in four appearances for Fagiano Okayama. Peter Cklamovski led Montedio Yamagata to a winless month, as they finished seventh in the league and 16 points off the promotion places.

🚨 VOTE for your Best #ACL2021 Team GK



🇦🇺 Mitchell Langerak - Nagoya Grampus 🇯🇵



4️⃣ Clean Sheets in 7️⃣ Appearances



🧤 Save Percentage - 7️⃣ 3️⃣ %



🗳️ VOTE here 👉 https://t.co/8h3W7RWCiM



⏰ Deadline - 3rd Dec, 4 PM (UTC+8) pic.twitter.com/Jhj6tLFzWj — #ACLFinal (@TheAFCCL) December 1, 2021

In Korea, Harrison Delbridge picked up one assist in three full games for Incheon United, whilst Alex Grant was sent off once in three appearances for the Pohang Steelers. Lachlan Jackson started three times for Suwon FC.

In Kuwait, Ryan McGowan made one appearance for Kuwait SC.

In Malaysia, three Aussies, Shane Lowry, Giancarlo Gallifuoco, and Ryan Lambert, all played a full game against each other in the Malaysian Cup final. Gallifuoco and Lambert won the title after their Kuala Lumpur City side beat Lowry's Johor Darul Ta'zim 2-0.

Major trophies won:

Giancarlo Gallifuoco - 1

Harry Kane - 0



Giancarlo > Kane pic.twitter.com/RIlRa7jUrC — PFetzer (@fetzeylya) December 2, 2021

In Oman, Ante Bakmaz made one appearance for Al Suwaiq.

In the Philippines, Graham Harvey led Kaya to their second Copa Paulino Alcantara title - the domestic cup in the Philippines - without conceding.

In Thailand, Anthony Carter scored once in three appearances for Bangkok United, Joshua Grommen played five full games for Khonkaen United, and Jesse Curran made three sub appearances for Muangthong United. Kwabena Appiah-Kubi made four appearances for Nakhonratchasima. Aurelio Vidmar departed BG Pathum by mutual consent, despite an undefeated start to the month. In the second tier, Maxx Creevey made four appearances for Khonkaen FC.

NORTH AMERICA

In the MLS, Brad Smith started three times for the Seattle Sounders, and Andy Rose played one full game for the Vancouver Whitecaps. In the third tier, Lachlan McLean made two appearances for Greenville Triumph SC, whilst Joshua Phelps was released by Tormenta FC.

AFRICA

In South Africa, Kearyn Baccus played one full game for Kaizer Chiefs.

Most of the information throughout this article would not have been possible without the work of Damian Davies.

You can follow Christian Marchetti on Twitter @ChristianM29, or on Instagram @christianmarchetti29.