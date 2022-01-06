UK

In the English Championship, Kenny Dougall made four starts for Blackpool, whilst Callum Elder made two sub appearances for Hull City.

In the English third tier, Fleetwood Town's Akiel Raffie was loaned out to eighth tier side Kendal Town FC, and Cameron Burgess played four full games for Ipswich Town. Ryan Williams picked up one goal and one assist in four appearances for Oxford United, whilst Massimo Luongo made one start and picked up a red card for Sheffield Wednesday. Jack Iredale played four full games for Cambridge United, whilst Bailey Wright picked up one assist in seven full games for Sunderland.

In the English fourth tier, Reagan Ogle made two appearances for Hartlepool United, whilst Dean Bouzanis picked up one assist in four full games for Sutton United. Jordan Lyden made one sub appearance for Swindon Town, whilst Thomas Beadling made one sub appearance for Barrow AFC. Manager Jon Brady had another successful month with Northampton Town, winning both league games for the month and currently sitting second on the table. In the sixth tier, Dorking Wanderers' Callum Kealy was loaned out to seventh tier side Worthing FC, Jacob Chapman played five full games for Gateshead, and Joel Rollinson made two starts for Eastbourne Borough.

Deano, Deano Deano 🧤 pic.twitter.com/4Pz0DAFL0t — Sutton United FC (@suttonunited) November 30, 2021

In the English youth leagues, Lachlan Brook made one sub appearance for Brentford B. Cameron Peupion played two full games for Brighton U23, whilst Jay Rich-Baghuelou scored once in one full game for Crystal Palace U23. Caleb Watts played one full game for Southampton B. Tyrese Francois played one full game for Fulham U23, Nicholas Bilokapic made one start for Huddersfield Town B, and Matthew Dench played one full game for Charlton Athletic U18.

In Northern Ireland, Nicholas Aretzis played one full game for Larne.

In Scotland, Tom Rogic scored twice and picked up four assists in seven appearances for Celtic, Jason Cummings made three sub appearances for Dundee FC, and Cameron Devlin made four starts for Hearts. Martin Boyle picked up five assists in eight full games for Hibernian, whilst Matthew Millar picked up one assist in four appearances for St Mirren. Ashley Maynard-Brewer played five full games for Ross County, whilst his teammate Alex Robertson was an unused sub once. Ange Postecoglou led Celtic to an undefeated month, where they remained second in the league. However, Postecoglou also guided the club to the Scottish League Cup title, his first trophy as Hoops boss. In the second tier, Dylan McGowan played four full games for Kilmarnock. In the third tier, Aaron Lennox played five full games for Montrose. Murray Miller played one full game for Rangers B in the UEFA Youth League.

Time taken for Gerrard to win a trophy since appointment: (1038 days)



Time taken for Ange Postecoglou: (192 days)🍀 pic.twitter.com/zxgVxs6Oaa — ShadowsOfWeevil🍀 (@ATcfc88) December 19, 2021

In Wales, Kai Calderbank-Park was an unused sub three times for Connah's Quay, whilst Joe Faux scored once and picked up an assist in three starts for Cefn Druids AFC. Anthony Limbrick led The New Saints to three wins out of three in the league, and they are currently twelve points clear at the top.

EUROPE

In Austria, James Holland made three starts for LASK Linz.

In Belgium, Trent Sainsbury scored once in six full games for KV Kortrijk. In the second tier, Daniel Arzani scored once in four appearances for Lommel SK.

In Bulgaria, Peter Makrillos saw his contract expire at Slavia Sofia. In the second tier, Iliya Shalamanov-Trenkov was an unused sub three times for FC Litex Lovech, whilst Milislav Popovic picked up two assists in three appearances for Strumska Slavia.

I’m hearing that former Slavia Sofia midfielder Peter Makrillos has already left Bulgaria and is looking for a new club.



My understanding is that he’s interested in a move to the @aleaguemen, but will only listen to offers from “big clubs”. 👀@kick360au — Petar Petrov (@PPetrov_FR) December 31, 2021

In Croatia, Deni Juric picked up one assist in four sub appearances for Dinamo Zagreb. Anthony Kalik picked up one assist in two full games for HNK Gorica, whilst Doni Grdic played one full game for HNK Sibenik. In the second tier, Nikola Jadric made two starts for HNK Orijent 1919. In the third tier, manager Zeljko Kalac and his NK Urania Baska Voda side remain bottom of the league. In the youth leagues, Gabriel Popovic scored once in one start for NK Rudes, whilst Brandon Slunjski was an unused sub once for HNK Sibenik.

In Cyprus, Jordan Perez made one appearance for AEK Larnaca U19.

In the Danish second tier, Panos Armenakas made one start for Vendsyssel.

In the French second tier, Alex Gersbach made three appearances for Grenoble, whilst Denis Genreau made three appearances for Toulouse.

In Germany, Ajdin Hrustic made two sub appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt. In the second tier, Brandon Borrello started three times for Dynamo Dresden, whilst Jackson Irvine played three full games for St. Pauli. In the fourth tier, Martin Gorrie started once for SV Tasmania Berlin, Alou Kuol made one sub appearance for VfB Stuttgart II, and Jacob Italiano started twice for Borussia Monchengladbach II, picking up one red card. In the fifth tier, Nicholas Simpson and Alec Vinci featured for BCV Glesch-Paffendorf. Simpson scored once in one sub appearance, whilst Vinci started once for the club. Cameron Kemp started once for FC Monchengladbach, picking up one red card.

In Greece, James Jeggo started five times for Aris Thessaloniki. Apostolos Giannou made three sub appearances for OFI Crete, whilst his teammate Bruce Kamau scored once in five appearances. In the second tier, Haris Stamboulidis made one sub appearance for Almopos, whilst Apostolos Stamatelopoulos scored once in four full games for Rodos FC. Paul Izzo played five full games for Xanthi.

Bruce Kamau's goal for @OFI_Crete in their 2-1 away win against AEK Athens! His first goal of the season! 🇦🇺🇬🇷



Well in Bruce 👍#FPFootball pic.twitter.com/yNFiVtAzl7 — Front Page Football (@FrontPgFootball) December 21, 2021

In Israel, Nikita Rukavytsya scored three times in five starts for Hapoel Be'er Sheva, whilst Ryan Strain made four appearances for Maccabi Haifa FC.

In Italy, Cristian Volpato made one sub appearance for AS Roma. In the second tier, Fran Karacic made one sub appearance for Brescia, whilst Alessandro Circati was an unused sub four times for Parma. In the third tier, Gabriel Cleur assisted once in three full games for Virtus Entella, whilst Matteo Scali was an unused sub twice for Pro Vercelli. In the youth leagues, Jahce Novello made two sub appearances for Cosenza.

This morning, Jose Mourinho handed an 18y.o. Aussie his pro football debut! 😍🙌🇦🇺



What a moment for Cristian Volpato.



Previously, released by Sydney FC and WSW.



Now: A Serie A player.



Congratulations, Cristian. May it be the first of many matches at the top level! 👏 pic.twitter.com/JHiD39WYHn — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) December 4, 2021

In North Macedonia, Aleks Taleski picked up one assist in two appearances for FK Borec, whilst his teammate Davor Trifunov made two appearances.

In the Netherlands, Danny Vukovic played one full game for NEC Nijmegen.

In Norway, Gianni Stensness played two full games for Viking FK.

In Poland, Jordan Courtney-Perkins made two sub appearances for Rakow Czestochowa. In the third tier, Gian Mendez started once for Sokol Ostroda, whilst Dylan Ruiz-Diaz also started once for Wisla Pulawy.

In Portugal, Ryan Teague made four appearances for second tier side S.C. Covilha. In the third tier, Danny Choi made one sub appearance for Canelas 2010. In the fourth tier, Dylan Collard scored once in one start for C.S. Maritimo II. In the youth leagues, Jaden Gasking started once for Boavista FC U17, whilst Presley Ortiz scored twice in one start for OS Belenenses U21.

If you aren’t at the Portugese League Cup on a Wednesday night you know what you are.



Also special mention to Aussie young gun Ryan Teague for coming off the bench and having some nice touches.#Benfica pic.twitter.com/xr1ksfKTZa — Andrew Harris (@twig_shady) December 16, 2021

In Serbia, Milos Degenek made two appearances for Crvena Zvezda.

In Spain, Mat Ryan played three full game for Real Sociedad. In the fourth tier, Andrew Mesourouni started once for Lleida Esportiu.

In Sweden, Peter Gwargis was an unused sub once for Malmo FF.

In Switzerland, Liam Chipperfield was an unused sub once for FC Basel.

In Turkey, Aziz Behich picked up one assist in five starts for Giresunspor.

ASIA

In China, Aaron Mooy scored three times in six starts for Shanghai Port. In the second tier, Pierce Waring scored twice in six appearances for Sichuan Jiuniu.

What a strike! Aaron Mooy hit an absolute stunner in his brace for Shanghai Port as they claimed a much-needed win. ⚽🔥🇦🇺



Catch up with all the best action from Round 20 of the CSL with extended highlights on @SBSOnDemand



WATCH: https://t.co/Zb4mxfEDPD pic.twitter.com/fxqIk3YeRR — SBS - The World Game (@TheWorldGame) December 31, 2021

In Hong Kong, Jared Lum started twice for Eastern Lions, whilst Chris Chung also started twice for HKFC.

In India, Travis Major played one full game for Punjab FC. David Williams scored once in six sub appearances for ATK Mohun Bagan, Tomislav Mrcela scored once in five starts for East Bengal, and Dylan Fox made five appearances for FC Goa. Joel Chianese scored once and picked up two assists in six appearances for Hyderabad, Jordan Murray made five appearances for Jamshedpur, and Brad Inman made two sub appearances for Mumbai City. Patrick Flottman started five times and scored once for NorthEast United.

In Indonesia, Aaron Evans scored once across three appearances for PSS Slemen.

In Japan, Mitchell Langerak played one full game for Nagoya Grampus. In the second tier, Mitch Duke played one full game for Fagiano Okayama.

In Korea, Connor Chapman was released by FC Seoul, whilst Lachlan Jackson played one full game for Suwon FC.

In Kuwait, Ryan McGowan made one appearance for Kuwait SC.

In Malaysia, David Rowley signed for Pahang.

In Oman, Ante Bakmaz made one appearance for Al Suwaiq.

In the Thai second tier, Maxx Creevey made one sub appearance for Khonkaen FC.

NORTH AMERICA

In the MLS, Riley McGree has retuned to Charlotte FC after his loan spell with Birmingham City. McGree picked up two assists in three full games for the Blues in December. In the second tier, Mitchell Osmond was released by OKC Energy FC, whilst El Paso Locomotive FC appointed John Hutchinson as their new manager. In the third tier, Lachlan McLean signed for Northern Colorado Hailstorm, whilst Joshua Phelps re-signed for Tormenta FC on a two-year contract.

Most of the information throughout this article would not have been possible without the work of Damian Davies.

