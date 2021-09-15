UK

In the English Championship, Riley McGree made two appearances for Birmingham City, whilst Kenny Dougall made five appearances for Blackpool. Tyrese Francois also made three appearances for Fulham, Callum Elder played the full ninety four times for Hull City, and Harry Souttar played the full ninety five times and scored once for Stoke City.

Harry Souttar should not be staying at Stoke the end of this season I'm sorry. Just too good — max amed (@MOE1413) August 17, 2021

In the English third tier, Gethin Jones made seven appearances for Bolton Wanderers. Jack Iredale played the full ninety seven times for Cambridge United, whilst Cameron Burgess played the full ninety on five occasions for Ipswich Town. Ryan Williams started three times and scored once for Oxford United, Massimo Luongo made two appearances but injured his hamstring at Sheffield Wednesday, whilst Bailey Wright made six appearances for Sunderland. Jon Brady has guided Northampton Town to fifth in the table after five games, but his side were knocked out in the EFL Cup second round.

fucking gutted for massimo luongo, every time he’s played for us he’s been at least a 7/10 but he’s injured far too often :( — Nathan 🦉🇨🇦 (@nathanswfc04_2) August 30, 2021

In the English lower leagues, Reagan Ogle made three appearances for fourth tier side Hartlepool United and Dean Bouzanis started five times for Sutton United, who are also in the fourth tier. In the sixth tier, Callum Kealy made three appearances for Dorking Wanderers, Jacob Chapman started three times for Gateshead, and Cameron McGilp made three appearances for Gloucester City. Also in the sixth tier, Marlee Francois played the full ninety twice for Bath City, Joel Rollinson started four times for Eastbourne Borough, scoring once, and Jordan Holmes' contract expired at Ebbsfleet United. Barnet manager Harry Kewell lost two of his first three league games in charge, and his side are currently in the relegation zone.

In the English youth leagues, Cameron Peupion made three starts and scored once for Brighton and Hove Albion's youth side. Jay Rich-Baghuelou started once for Crystal Palace's U21 side, whilst Caleb Watts played the full ninety on one occasion for Southampton B. Zak Gilsenan came off the bench once for Blackburn Rovers' youth side, and Jaimie Cogman's contract in the youth set up at Cardiff City expired. Nicholas Bilokapic is apart of the U19 squad at Huddersfield Town, but was on the bench once for senior team in August.

In Scotland, Cameron Devlin signed for Hearts. Ashley Maynard-Brewer was an unused sub three times for Ross County, whilst teammate Alex Robertson was an unused sub twice. Ange Postecoglou guided Celtic to the Europa League group stages, progressed in the Scottish League Cup, and the side also picked up two league wins. Celtic did go down to Rangers in the Old Firm Derby, though. One player who has been key to Postecoglou's reign so far is Socceroo Tom Rogic, who made eight appearances, scored once, and assisted two in August for Celtic. Jason Cummings made four appearances and scored once for Dundee FC, whilst Martin Boyle netted five times in seven games for Hibernian. In the second tier, Dylan McGowan made four appearances for Kilmarnock FC, whilst Aaron Lennox was an unused sub four times for third tier side Montrose FC. Murray Miller came off the bench once for Rangers B.

Chris Sutton says Ange Postecoglou is a Celtic 'miracle worker' as he makes Leigh Griffiths predictionhttps://t.co/fbqv02NzVA pic.twitter.com/LIJl2phvSf — Glasgow Live Sport (@GLiveSport) September 4, 2021

In Wales, Kai Calderbank-Park was an unused sub four times for Connah's Quay, whilst Joe Faux made four appearances for Cefn Druids AFC. Anthony Limbrick guided The New Saints to the third round of qualifying for the Europa Conference League qualifiers, where they were knocked out on penalties by Viktoria Plzen. Limbrick did still manage to oversee four consecutive wins to start the league season though.

EUROPE

In Austria, James Holland came off the bench once for LASK Linz. In the second tier, Tristan Hammond started once for FK Austria Wien II, whilst Mohammad Ellahi made five appearances and scored once for third-tier side ATSV Stadl-Paura.

In Belgium, Trent Sainsbury made four appearances for KV Kortrijk. Daniel Arzani started twice for second-tier side Lommel SK.

Daniel Arzani nearly scored on his debut for new side Lommel SK with this wicked strike 😯



🎥: @GroenenTeut pic.twitter.com/kRBQaAiG9O — Sporting News AU Football (@SNAUFootball) August 22, 2021

In Bulgaria, Peter Makrillos made four appearances for Slavia Sofia. In the second tier, Iliya Shalamanov-Trenkov played the full ninety six times for FC Litex Lovech, whilst Milislav Popovic scored and assisted once across four appearances for Strumska Slavia.

In Croatia, Deni Juric made five appearances and picked up one assist for Dinamo Zagreb. Anthony Kalik came off the bench twice for HNK Gorica, whilst Doni Grdic also made two appearances for HNK Sibenik. In the third tier, Kristian Slunjski signed for NK Primorac Biogard and Kristian Popovic played the full ninety once for NK Kurilovec. In the youth leagues, Brandon Slunjski started once for HNK Sibenik and Nikola Jadric also started once for Orijent 1919.

In Denmark, Zach Duncan started once for AGF. The club also signed Jing Reec from the Central Coast Mariners. Awer Mabil picked up a goal and two assists across six appearances for FC Midtjylland, whilst Lawrence Thomas made five appearances for SonderjyskE. In the second tier, Con Ouzounidis made five appearances for Esbjerg, whilst Panos Armenakas made five starts and scored twice for Vendsyssel.

Panos Armenakas is starting once again for his new club Vendsyssel in Denmark.



Fingers crossed he can continue to get consistent Gametime this season 🤞🏻 — Mort (@MortSportElite) August 13, 2021

In Estonia, Aamir Abdallah made four starts and scored three times for FCI Levadia's reserve team.

In Finland, Brandon Wilson came off the bench twice for SJK Seinajoki.

In the French second tier, Alex Gersbach signed for Grenoble. Denis Genreau came off the bench three times for Toulouse.

In Germany, Ajdin Hrustic made three appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. In the second tier, Brandon Borrello made two appearances but injured his metatarsal for Dynamo Dresden, whilst Jackson Irvine came off the bench once for St. Pauli. In the third tier, John Iredale came off the bench once for Wehen Wiesbaden. In the fourth tier, Martin Gorrie made three appearances for SV Tasmania Berlin, Alou Kuol started four times and scored twice for VfB Stuttgart II, and Jacob Italiano made three appearances and scored once for Borussia Monchengladbach II.

Alou Kuol can't stop scoring in Germany 🔥



He even pulled out Ronaldo's celebration too 😎pic.twitter.com/P2X9s0CRZb — Sporting News AU Football (@SNAUFootball) September 5, 2021

In the Greek second tier, Haris Stamboulidis signed for Almopos, and Apostolos Stamatelopoulos signed for Rodos FC.

In Iceland, Joey Gibbs played the full ninety seven times and scored three for Keflavik IF. Teammate Oliver Kelaart made five appearances and scored once.

In Israel, Ryan Strain made four appearances for Maccabi Haifa.

In Italy, Gabriel Cleur came off the bench once for third tier side Virtus Entella. Cristian Volpato started and scored once for AS Roma's U19 side.

In Lithuania, Maker Maker started and scored once for second tier side FK Atmosfera.

In North Macedonia, Aleks Taleski made five appearances for FK Borec, whilst teammate Davor Trifunov came off the bench twice for the club.

In the Netherlands, Danny Vukovic was an unused sub three times for NEC Nijmegen. Dylan Ryan signed for second tier outfit Den Bosch, whilst Thomas Prinsen was an unused sub twice for third tier side TEC.

In Poland, Jordan Courtney-Perkins played the full ninety once for Rakow Czestochowa. In the third tier, Gian Mendez signed for Sokol Ostroda, whilst Dylan Ruiz-Diaz came off the bench four times and got one assist for Wisla Pulawy.

In Portugal, Ryan Teague came off the bench twice for second tier side S.C. Covilha. In the fourth tier, Dylan Collard started and scored once for C.S. Maritimo II, whilst Danny Choi signed for Paredes. In the youth leagues, Presley Ortiz started once for OS Belenenses.

In Romania, Harrison Devenish-Meares was an unused sub on three occasions for second tier side SSU Poli Timisoara.

In Serbia, Milos Degenek started five times for Crvena Zvezda. Joey Jevtic left third tier side OFK Beograd after his contract expired.

In Sweden, Peter Gwargis was sent off in his one appearance off the bench for Malmo FF. Marc Tokich was unused sub three times for Mjallby AIF, whilst Aiden Harvey came off the bench once for second tier side GAIS.

In Switzerland, Socceroos legend Scott Chipperfield's son, Liam Chipperfield, was an unused sub once for FC Basel's first team. Despite being just 17, Chipperfield plays for the U21 side, and made four appearances in August, scoring once.

17 year old Liam Chipperfield was on the bench this morning for FC Basel in the UECL. Think we’ve lost him to Switzerland but if not then lad should be capped ASAP https://t.co/gqWXOR48iK — Ethan Bowman (@EthanBowmannn) August 26, 2021

In Turkey, Aziz Behich started once for Giresunspor. Emre Balci signed for fourth tier side Halide Edip Adivar.

ASIA

In China, Aaron Mooy was an unused sub on one occasion for Shanghai Port.

In India, Dylan Fox signed for FC Goa, and Brad Inman signed for Mumbai City.

In Indonesia, Jacob Pepper left Madura United after his contract expired.

In Japan, Adam Taggart started seven times and scored once for Cerezo Osaka, whilst Mitchell Langerak started seven times for Nagoya Grampus. Kevin Muscat has got off to an impressive start as the new Yokohama F Marinos manager, guiding his side to four wins in his first six games. They are currently four points off top. In the second tier, Mitch Duke started four times and scored once for Fagiano Okayama. Peter Cklamovski guided Montedio Yamagata to one win, one draw, and one loss in the league, with the club now sitting eighth in the table.

In Korea, Connor Chapman played the full ninety twice for FC Seoul, Alex Grant made seven appearances for Pohang Steelers, and Harrison Delbridge made five appearances for Incheon United. Lachlan Jackson played the full ninety six times for Suwon FC, but it was his first goal for the club that stole the headlines for Aussies overseas in August. In the second tier, Ryan Edwards made three appearances, was sent off once, and picked up one assist for Busan IPark.

Suwon FC’s Australian defender Lachlan Jackson just scored this incredible goal in @kleague 😱



pic.twitter.com/URURUKIxjF — Marcus Chhan (@MarcusChhan) August 25, 2021

In Malaysia, Shane Lowry played the full ninety twice for Johor Darul Ta'zim, and Giancarlo Gallifuoco played the full ninety four times for Kuala Lumpur City. Gallifuoco's teammate Ryan Lambert made four appearances for the side too. David Rowley made four appearances and scored once for Penang FA, whilst teammate Quentin Cheng picked up three assists across five appearances for the club. In the second tier, Taylor Regan started and scored once for Sarawak United.

In Singapore, Danny Kim made five appearances and scored once for Geylang International, whilst Blake Ricciuto played the full ninety five times and picked up one assist for Tanjong Pagar.

NORTH AMERICA

In the MLS, Brad Smith made five appearances for the Seattle Sounders, whilst Andy Rose made four appearances for the Vancouver Whitecaps. In the USL Championship D, Mitchell Osmond played full the ninety six times for OKC Energy FC. In the third tier, Lachlan McLean was an unused sub once for Greenville Triumph SC, Joshua Phelps played the full ninety once for Tormenta FC, and Caleb Patterson-Sewell started once for Toronto II.

Most of the information throughout this article would not have been possible without the work of Damian Davies.