It was a busy two months for the 100+ Australians based abroad, with the vast majority seeing game time. An Aussie manager made history in Wales, more youngsters broke out in Italy, and the Aussies playing their club football in Asia kick-started their 2022 campaigns.

UK

In the English Championship, Kenny Dougall picked up four assists across seven full games for Blackpool, whilst Callum Elder made four appearances for Hull City. Jacob Chapman was an unused sub once for Huddersfield and was selected for the Olyroos training camp, whilst Riley McGree made three appearances for Middlesborough.

In the English League One third tier, Cameron Burgess made four appearances for Ipswich Town. Ryan Williams picked up three assists across eleven appearances for Oxford United, whilst Massimo Luongo scored once and assisted twice in eleven full games for Sheffield Wednesday.

Jack Iredale got injured on his only start for Cambridge United, whilst Bailey Wright scored once in eight full games for Sunderland. Jay Rich-Baghuelou played three full games for Accrington Stanley, and Gethin Jones picked up one assist in six full games for Bolton Wanderers.

In the English League Two fourth tier, Reagan Ogle played one full game for Hartlepool United, whilst his teammate Nicholas Bilokapic also played one full game for the club.

Dean Bouzanis played eleven full games for Sutton United, Jordan Lyden started twice for Swindon Town, and Thomas Beadling made three appearances for Barrow AFC, picking up one red card. Manager Jon Brady had a great couple of months with Northampton Town, losing only once out of six league games in February, and wining three out of six games in March. His side are currently fourth in the table.

In the English sixth tier, Joel Rollinson scored once in nine appearances for Eastbourne Borough, and Stavros Tserpes was an unused sub once for Farsley Celtic FC. In the seventh tier, Akiel Raffie made two appearances for Nantwich Town, whilst Callum Kealy made two appearances for Worthing FC.

In the English youth leagues, Cameron Peupion scored once in three full games for Brighton U23, Alex Robertson picked up one assist in three sub appearances for Manchester City U23, and Matthew Dench was an unused sub once for Charlton Athletic U18. Julian Schwarzer was an unused sub twice for Fulham U23 in February, before he made one appearance for his new loan club, seventh tier Kingstonian FC, in March. Meanwhile, Tyrese Francois played three full games for Fulham U23. Tete Yengi made one appearance for Ipswich Town U23, whilst Shae Cahill started once for Everton U18.

In Northern Ireland, Nicholas Aretzis commenced a loan spell at third tier side Bangor, and made one sub appearance for the club.

In Scotland's Scottish Premiership, Celtic's Tom Rogic scored twice and assisted once across eleven appearances, and Cameron Devlin scored once across seven starts for Hearts, but unfortunately picked up an injury. Devlin's teammate Nathaniel Atkinson scored once and assisted once across nine appearances for the club. Matthew Millar made one sub appearance for St Mirren, whilst Ashley Maynard-Brewer was an unused sub three times for Ross County.

Ange Postecoglou led Celtic to an undefeated February in the league, and then a perfect month of March, and they are currently six points clear at the top of the table. Celtic also qualified for the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup. Unfortunately, though, Postecoglou and his side were knocked out of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

In the Scottish second tier, Dylan McGowan played one full game for Kilmarnock. In the third tier, Aaron Lennox played four full games for Montrose. In the youth leagues, Murray Miller played one full game for Rangers B in the UEFA Youth League, and was selected for the Olyroos training camp.

In Wales, Kai Calderbank-Park played one full game for Connah's Quay, whilst Joe Faux scored once in five appearances for Caerrnarfon. Anthony Limbrick led The New Saints to an undefeated month in February. In March, his side secured the league title with eight games still to play, and Limbrick became the first Aussie manager to win a top-flight European league title. The New Saints have also progressed to the Welsh Cup Final.