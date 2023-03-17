Click here to read more Aussie's Abroad content on Front Page Football.

UK

In England, Harry Souttar picked up one assist across four full games for Leicester City, whilst Alex Robertson was an unused sub once for Manchester City. In the second tier, Kenny Dougall made six appearances for Blackpool, Nicholas Bilokapic picked up one assist across three appearances for Huddersfield Town, and Callum Elder started twice for Hull City. Elsewhere, Riley McGree scored twice and picked up an assist across five starts for Middlesbrough, and Dean Bouzanis was an unused sub five times for Reading FC. Marlee Francois made one sub appearance for Bristol City, whilst Bailey Wright made four appearances for Rotherham.

In the third tier, Gethin Jones scored once and picked up one assist across seven appearances for Bolton Wanderers. Cameron Burgess picked up one assist across four full games for Ipswich Town, whilst teammate Massimo Luongo made two sub appearances for the club. Elsewhere, Ashley Maynard-Brewer played six full games for Charlton Athletic.

Congratulations to Ashley Maynard-Brewer on being awarded player of the match for @CAFCofficial in a 1-0 win over Forest Green Rovers! 🇦🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#FPFootball #AussiesAbroad https://t.co/kTuBhM5yPT — Front Page Football (@FrontPgFootball) February 15, 2023

In the fourth tier, Lachlan Brook made five sub appearances for Crewe Alexandra, Jordan Lyden made three appearances for Leyton Orient, and Tete Yengi made five appearances for Northampton Town. Yengi's manager Jon Brady guided Northampton to only seven points from a possible 18 in February, with his team sitting fourth on the table. In the fifth tier, Reagan Ogle started five times for Scunthorpe United, whilst Kai Calderbank-Park started once for Wrexham AFC Reserves.

In the sixth tier, Joel Rollinson scored once across two starts for Hungerford Town, Lewis Miccio scored once across five full games for Oxford City, and Callum Kealy scored once across five appearances for Havant & Waterlooville. In the seventh tier, Luca Doorbar-Baptist was an unused sub once for AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

There are several Australians playing in England's youth leagues at the moment, and many performed well in February. Shae Cahill picked up one assist across two appearances for Everton U18, Lucas Scicluna picked up an assist in one sub appearance for Wolverhampton U18, and Dylan Scicluna played one full game for Wolverhampton U21. Elsewhere, Cameron Peupion picked up one assist across two starts for Brighton Hove & Albion U21, Georgios Okkas scored twice across three starts for Fulham U21, and Zak Gilsenan played two full games for Blackburn Rovers U21. Elsewhere, Jacob Chapman played one full game for Huddersfield Town U21.

In Northern Ireland, Ryley D’Sena made two appearances for third-tier side Bangor FC.

In Scotland, Aaron Mooy scored and assisted once across four appearances for Celtic. Aziz Behich made three appearances for Dundee United, whilst his teammate Mark Birighitti started four times for the club. Cameron Devlin, Kye Rowles, Nathaniel Atkinson, and Garang Kuol all featured for Hearts. Devlin scored once across two appearances, Rowles started twice, Atkinson made two sub appearances, and Kuol made three appearances for the club. At Hearts' rivals Hibernian, James Jeggo started twice, whilst his teammate Lewis Miller made one sub appearance for the club. Elsewhere in the first tier, Ryan Strain scored once and picked up two assists across six starts for St. Mirren, whilst his teammate Keanu Baccus picked up one assist across four starts for the club.

Manager Ange Postecoglou led Celtic to a perfect month, as they currently sit nine points clear atop the Scottish Premiership table. Postecoglou's team also won the Scottish League Cup, and progressed to the Scottish FA Cup quarter-finals.

🎶 Glasgow Celtic,

Ange Postecoglou! 🎶



🏆🍀 pic.twitter.com/eytlQTdrq5 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) February 26, 2023

In the Scottish second tier, Dylan McGowan started six times for Hamilton Academical. In the third tier, Murray Miller made four starts for Alloa Athletic, Lachlan Byrd made one sub appearance for Airdrieonians, and Aaron Lennox played two full games for Montrose FC.

In Wales, Harry Arnison scored once and picked up two assists across three full games for Aberystwyth Town, whilst Joe Faux scored once across two full games for Caernarfon.

EUROPE

In Albania, Steven Havales made one sub appearance for Partizani Tirana.

In Austria, Oliver Kalac signed for third-tier side Allerheiligen SV, whilst Luka Prso made one sub appearance for SV Stripfing/Weiden.

#ICYMI



Australia U23 international Luka Prso has joined Regional League East side Stripfing 🇦🇺🇦🇹#FPFootball #AussiesAbroad pic.twitter.com/vSYLQF7KaV — Front Page Football (@FrontPgFootball) February 12, 2023

In Belgium, Jason Davidson played four full games for KAS Eupen.

Massive +3 points 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/MhxXSRED2U — Jason A Davidson (@jasondavidson29) February 11, 2023

In Bulgaria, Georgi Shalamanov-Trenkov made three appearances for second-tier side Belasitsa.

In Croatia, Deni Juric made two sub appearances for HNK Rijeka, and Doni Grdic was an unused sub four times for HNK Sibenik. In the second tier, Marc Tokich started twice for Bijelo Brdo. Tokich's teammate Dawson Bojanic was an unused sub once for the club. In the third tier, Kristian Popovic started once for NK Medimurje Cakovec, whilst Mate Barisic made one sub appearance for NK Zagorec.

In the fourth tier, Kristian Slunjski and Nicholas Volarevic were both unused substitutes on one occasion for NK Urania Baska Voda. Elsewhere, Saad Moukachar was an unused sub once for NK Karlovac 1919, Goran Palecek was an unused sub once for NK Lucko, and Nathan Bogadi was also an unused sub once for NK Lukavec.

In the Croatian youth leagues, Noa Skoko scored once and picked up one assist across three appearances for HNK Hajduk Split U19. Skoko also started and scored for Croatia's U17 team last month. Elsewhere, Tomislav Glavan started once for NK Istra 1961 U19, Josip Orlovic started once for NK Mladost Zdralovi U19, and Noah Slunjski made one sub appearance for HNK Hadjuk Split Youth.

Fantastic Noa Skoko (2006) assist for Hajduk’s second goal vs. Manchester City. He’s always had an awareness under pressure in midfield that few Australian midfielders have. pic.twitter.com/SkJQuMaIHh — AussieScout (@scout_aussie) February 28, 2023

In the Cypriot second tier, Abraham Majok picked up one assist across three starts for Anagennisi Derynias, whilst Yanni Delengas saw his contract end at Alki Oroklini. In the third tier, manager Perry Moustakas led APEA Akrotiri to only one win from four in February, and they currently sit fifth on the table. In the youth leagues, Jordan Perez made one sub appearance for AEK Larnaca U19.

In the Czech Republic, Awer Mabil picked up one assist across three appearances for Sparta Prague. In the second tier, Thomas Whiffen signed for SFC Opava.

In Denmark, Diesel Herrington was an unused sub once for AGF. In the second tier, Cyrus Dehmie made one sub appearance for Naestved BK.

In France, Troyes manager Patrick Kisnorbo and his side lost every game in February, with the club currently sitting nineteenth on the table. Meanwhile, Denis Genreau made three sub appearances for Toulouse. In the fourth tier, Yaya Dukuly made two sub appearances for Reims II, whilst his teammate Mohamed Toure scored twice across three starts for the club.

In the German second tier, Jackson Irvine scored twice across four full games for St. Pauli, whilst his teammate Connor Metcalfe scored twice across four starts for the club. In the third tier, John Iredale made three sub appearances for Wehen Wiesbaden. In the fourth tier, Jacob Italiano picked up one assist across three starts for Borussia Monchengladbach II. In the fifth tier, Mark Rizoski started once for BCV Glesch-Paffendorf. In the youth leagues, Matteo Mazzone made one sub appearance for Wolfsburg U19.

In Greece, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos made one sub appearance for PAS Giannina. In the youth leagues, Dimitrios Valkanis, the son of former Adelaide United and Melbourne City manager Michael Valkanis, made four appearances for AEK U19.

In Iceland, Hassan Jalloh made three starts for HK Kopavogur, Joey Gibbs made three starts for UMF Stjarnan, and Jordan Smylie played one full game for Keflavik. In the second tier, Oliver Kelaart started twice for Njarovik.

In Israel, Nikita Rukavytsya made three sub appearances for Maccabi Haifa FC.

In Italy, Cristian Volpato started once for AS Roma. In the second tier, Fran Karacic picked up one red card across three starts for Brescia, whilst Alessandro Circati was an unused sub five times for Parma. In the youth leagues, Daniel Di Francesco made three appearances for Cesena U19, Jahce Novello scored four goals in as many starts for Cosenza U19, and Jason Vescan-Kodor scored once across three starts for Lecce U18.

In Malta, Charles Lokolingoy scored once across three full games for Zebbug Rangers, whilst Mark Lushchayer was an unused sub once for Mosta FC.

According to @iammusie, former NPL NSW striker Charles Lokolingoy has attracted interest from clubs in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.



Lokolingoy has been a star player for Zebbug in Malta this season, scoring 11 goals in 20 league games. 🇦🇺🇨🇩🇲🇹#FPFootball — Front Page Football (@FrontPgFootball) February 22, 2023

In the Netherlands, Mat Ryan played five full games for AZ Alkmaar. In the second tier, Dylan Ryan was an unused sub twice for Den Bosch, whilst Joshua Rawlins was also an unused sub twice for FC Utrecht II. In the fourth tier, Thomas Prinsen picked up one assist across three starts for Harkemase Boys.

Nice to watch the boys do their thing last night 🔥, especially in keeping a clean sheet. pic.twitter.com/fWgd2BfE13 — Maty Ryan (@MatyRyan) February 11, 2023

In Norway, Patrick Yazbek signed for Viking FK.

We have accepted a record fee for an Academy Graduate as Patrick Yazbek moves onto Viking FK in Norway ➡️



Yazbek will be with us for the next three matches before departing.



Hear from Pat on his dream move ⤵️#SydneyIsSkyBlue — Sydney FC (@SydneyFC) February 2, 2023

In Portugal, Anthony Carter scored twice across four starts for second-tier side UD Oliverense. In the fourth tier, Brooklyn Barataud scored once across four full games for SC Olhanese. In the youth leagues, Paul Jr Okon-Engstler played three full games for Benfica U18, whilst Jaden Gasking played two full games for Boavista F.C. U19. Elsewhere, Ryan Teague made five appearances for Famalicao U23, whilst Hosine Bility started once for CD Mafra U23.

Another game another goal! 🇦🇺🇵🇹



Anthony Carter continues his impressive scoring form for @oliveirense_sad, scoring in a 2-2 draw against Moreirense.



It's Carter's third goal in five games for the Liga Portugal 2 club.#FPFootball #AussiesAbroad



📸: Anthony Carter IG pic.twitter.com/yqPeWtp9XQ — Front Page Football (@FrontPgFootball) February 26, 2023

In Serbia, Darko Stanojevic played one full game for second-tier side FK Metalic, whilst Enzo Campana was an unused sub once for FK Zlatibor Cajetina. In the third tier, Milan Subotic signed for FK Jedinstvo Surcin.

In Spain, Haris Stamboulidis was an unused sub twice for fourth-tier side Mar Menor FC. In the fifth tier, Max Ogawa made one sub appearance for CD Torrijos.

In Sweden, Peter Gwargis commenced a loan spell at Degerfors.

In Switzerland, Liam Chipperfield made one sub appearance for FC Basel U21, whilst Nicolas Calder played one full game for FC Luzern U17.

ASIA

In India, Brendan Hamill played four full games for ATK Mohun Bagan, whilst teammate Dimi Petratos scored two goals and picked up an assist across five full games for the club. Aleksandar Jovanovic picked up one assist across two full games for Bengaluru, Jordan O'Doherty made four appearances for East Bengal, and Joel Chianese made five appearances for Hyderabad. Harrison Sawyer scored once and picked up two assists across four appearances for Jamshedpur. Elsewhere, Apostolos Giannou picked up one assist across four appearances for Kerala Blasters, Rostyn Griffiths picked up one assist across three appearances for Mumbai City, and Aaron Evans played four full games for NorthEast United. Finally, Osama Malik started once for Odisha.

Congratulations to former Melbourne City player Rostyn Griffiths as his @MumbaiCityFC side were recently crowned Premiers of the @IndSuperLeague! 🇦🇺🇮🇳#FPFootball #AussiesAbroad pic.twitter.com/BQ00bzF9aA — Front Page Football (@FrontPgFootball) February 20, 2023

In Indonesia, Kwabena Appiah-Kubi made two sub appearances for Madura United.

In Iran, Ruon Tongyik picked up one red card across four starts for Mes Kerman.

Australia international Ruon Tongyik has settled into Iran quite quickly having played 90 minutes in a 2-1 home win for his Mes Kerman side over FC Nassaji 🇦🇺🇮🇷



Tongyik has now played the full 90 minutes in three consecutive games for Mes Kerman.#FPFootball #AussiesAbroad pic.twitter.com/MGofVOPmo5 — Front Page Football (@FrontPgFootball) February 15, 2023

In Japan, Thomas Deng made two appearances for Albirex Niigata, whilst Mitchell Langerak played two full games for Nagoya Grampus. Manager Kevin Muscat led Yokohama F. Marinos to the Japanese Super Cup title, and they began the new league season by winning their opening two games. In the second tier, Stefan Mauk started twice for Fagiano Okayama, whilst Mitch Duke played two full games for Machida Zelvia. Manager Peter Cklamovski led Montedio Yamagata to two wins from two to start the new season, with his side currently eight on the league table.

Two from two ✅



Two matchdays into the 2023 @J_League_En season and it's two clean sheets in a row from Mitch Langerak for his @nge_official side 🇦🇺🇯🇵



Nagoya remain the only J League team not to concede in 2023.#FPFootball #AussiesAbroad



📸: Mitch Langerak IG pic.twitter.com/3yf2wgBHeZ — Front Page Football (@FrontPgFootball) February 27, 2023

In the Korea Republic, Aaron Calver made one sub appearance for Gwangju FC, Harrison Delbridge played one full game for Incheon United, and Lachlan Jackson played one full game for Suwon FC.

The @kleague has returned and there have been a few Aussies back in action! 🇦🇺🇰🇷



Aaron Calver - 24 mins, 1-0W vs Suwon Bluewings

Harrison Delbridge - 90mins, 1-2L vs FC Seoul

Lachlan Jackson - 90mins, 0-0D vs Jeju#FPFootball #AussiesAbroad



📸: Harrison Delbridge IG pic.twitter.com/udDWA7UgLP — Front Page Football (@FrontPgFootball) February 26, 2023

In Malaysia, Giancarlo Gallifuoco played one full game for Kuala Lumpur City. Gallifuoco's teammate Ryan Lambert was an unused sub once for the club. Elsewhere, Michael Glassock started once for Sri Pahang.

Grateful to make my Malaysian Super League debut for Sri Pahang FC last night away from home at Negeri Sembelin. A good point on the road and plenty to build off. Thankful for the amazing support. Onwards and upwards👏💯✅ pic.twitter.com/vNMbDD7QFY — Michael Glassock (@Michael_Glasso) February 27, 2023

In Mongolia, Mohammad Ellahi signed for FC Ulaanbaatar.

In the Philippines, Justin Frias played one full game for Azkals Development Team, whilst Christopher Lawless saw his contract end at Cebu.

In Qatar, Trent Sainsbury played two full games for Al Wakrah.

In Singapore, Blake Ricciuto played one full game for Tanjong Pagar.

In Thailand, Joshua Grommen started four times for Khonkaen United, Jordan Murray scored twice across five appearances for Nakhonratchasima, and Brandon Wilson played one full game for Lampang FC. Manager Matthew Smith led BG Pathum United to only one win from four in the league, and they currently sit eighth on the table. However, Smith's side did progress to the Thai League Cup semi-finals and Thai FA Cup quarter-finals.

In Vietnam, Martin Lo made one sub appearance for Hai Phong, whilst Nicholas Olsen made three appearances for SHB Da Nang FC.

A unique youth and NPL career, a new experience in Kuwait, realising a dream with @brisbaneroar, and choppy waters in Vietnam.



Nicholas Olsen recently revealed the story behind his unprecedented football journey in an FPF exclusive 🗣️



Read more below 👇https://t.co/KavzAlbphK — Front Page Football (@FrontPgFootball) February 7, 2023

NORTH AMERICA

In the MLS, Alex Gersbach played one full game for Colorado Rapids, whilst Milos Degenek played one full game for Columbus Crew.

SOUTH AMERICA

In Brazil, Rafael Rech made three sub appearances for Juventude.

Most of the information throughout this article would not have been possible without the work of Damian Davies.

You can follow Christian Marchetti on Twitter @ChristianM29, or on Instagram @christianmarchetti29.