Rogic has rarely appeared for the Hoops this season.

He came off the bench to score against Livingston on Wednesday.

Meulensteen was in the crowd to see the game and believes the Socceroo is too good to be riding the pine in Glasgow.

"Tommy shouldn’t be on the bench. He’s a player who should play every week," he told The Scottish Sun.

"It’s not my decision to make but it’s a shame for us, as we want all our top players to play as much football as possible.

"Maybe come the summer, there might be a move for him coming up. I’m sure there are clubs looking at him.

"Celtic are a great club and Tommy always speaks with such passion about him.

"But sometimes things move in a different way and I think if he doesn’t get regular football, he probably needs to look elsewhere.

“Tommy’s such a good player. He’s a strong, powerful lad but for his size, he is so tactically good.

"He has an unbelievable left foot and it was great to see him score a goal against Livingston."