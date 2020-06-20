Premier League players have had their names replaced with 'Black Lives Matter' written on the back of their shirts, and players have taken a knee at the start of matches.

Ryan, who's club Brighton take on Arsenal today, has thrown his support behind the cause.

"It's a global topic at the moment and if it hasn't already been made clear it needs to be re-emphasised time and time again that there is no place, not only in our game, but in the world for any sort of racism or anything along those lines," the Socceroo goalkeeper said.

"It's a nice initiative by the clubs and league to allow something like this to go forward, to go ahead.

"To take an even stronger stance against it and hopefully the message becomes clearer to the public and everyone out there that there is no place in this world for that sort of stuff."