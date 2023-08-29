Football Australia says it has received no official approach from Hibernian to open discussions with Graham Arnold after the Socceroos boss was linked to the vacant role at the Scottish club.

Multiple reports in the UK have claimed the Australian manager is in the running to replace Lee Johnson, who was sacked by the Edinburgh-based Premiership club last week.

Arnold has spent the last fortnight in the UK monitoring players ahead of the Socceroos' September friendly against Mexico in Dallas, the squad for which will be announced on Friday.

Central Coast Mariners boss Nick Montgomery and Celtic legend Neil Lennon have also been tossed up as potential candidates for Hibs, who have failed to pick up a point in their opening three league games.

Arnold, 60, signed a four-year deal with FA in January this year after leading Australia to the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"Football Australia's expectation is that our national team head coaches will always draw interest from other parties for the same reason we appointed them," said FA chief executive James Johnson.

"Graham recently re-signed with Football Australia for the next World Cup cycle, where our qualifying campaign starts in November, with important friendlies against Mexico and England leading in."

Arnold has spent the afterglow of the World Cup reiterating his need for the sport to receive better government funding, a permanent home for the men's national teams and ensure emerging players are afforded more playing time.

He has also put the A-League Men on notice for starting the season after the September and October international windows and therefore limiting his ability to pick fit players from the domestic league.

The timing of the link to Hibs is curious given Arnold's eagerness to win the Asian Cup with the Socceroos in January next year and the fact the Olyroos could yet qualify for next July's Olympics in Paris.

With successful showings at either tournament, the former Sydney FC and Central Coast coach may well consider himself a chance to strengthen his standing overseas and land a more prestigious role than the vacant one at Hibernian.

The 56-cap forward has expressed an interest in coaching club football overseas in the future - he had a brief spell in Japan in 2014 - and was linked to roles in the USA last year.

Hibs have Socceroos duo Martin Boyle and James Jeggo on their books as well as uncapped defender Lewis Miller.

They sit bottom of the Scottish top flight and were thrashed 5-0 by Aston Villa in their first leg play-off to qualify for the Europa Conference League.