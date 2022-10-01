The Socceroos will head to the World Cup as winners after a youthful side overcame New Zealand 2-0 in their final friendly ahead of Qatar.

Graham Arnold blooded a pack of youngsters at Auckland's Eden Park, but the squad's oldest outfielder, striker Mitch Duke, grabbed the first goal.

Jason Cummings then converted a penalty after fine work from fellow debutant Garang Kuol, giving Arnold plenty to think about as he mulls his World Cup squad.

"I'm gonna reach out to Panadol for a sponsorship," Arnold said.

"I'm gonna have quite a number of headaches to fit (everyone) in to a 26-man squad ... but I want those headaches. I need those headaches."

With Thursday night's XI that beat the All Whites 1-0 in Brisbane spared the trip to New Zealand, Arnold said he wanted to use the match to find his 'Plan B' for Qatar.

He offered Harrison Delbridge a full debut while Kuol, Cummings - aka "the Cumdingo" - Ryan Strain, Cameron Devlin, and Keanu Baccus all had their first taste of senior international football.

Kuol's outing was particularly noteworthy, with the 18-year-old becoming Australia's youngest debutant since Harry Kewell, then 17, in 1996.

For a friendly, there was plenty at stake for both sides.

The second-string Socceroos, two months out from Qatar, were competing for places in the 26-man squad, while the All Whites were playing at home for the first time in five years.

It was surprising then, the first half was so tepid; perhaps the result of nerves, or playing on a surface chopped up by Saturday night's Bledisloe Cup Test.

Disappointingly for the bumper crowd of 34,985, hometown hero Chris Wood was taken off after half an hour, complaining of a side strain.

The Newcastle United striker spent his afternoon signing autographs for fans, rather than playing for them.

The Socceroos were inexperienced but could draw on previous experience together. Eight of the team were past or present Melbourne City players, while nine featured in Australia's 2-0 defeat of Argentina at last year's Olympics.

Despite the links, there was little understanding shown between teammates in a stop-start first half.

New Zealand keeper Oil Sail had one save to make - an early effort from Riley McGree's drive - as Australia struggled for industry or creativity.

Delbridge and Thomas Deng were a fine centre-half pairing, and while Nathaniel Atkinson and Mat Leckie provided an outlet down the right, Denis Genreau was particularly wasteful in the middle.

Marco Tilio produced a horror miss as halftime loomed, sidefooting wide with the goal at his mercy after Duke's centre.

After a lacklustre first 45 minutes, the Socceroos returned full of spark.

Tilio drew a fine save from Sail and Connor Metcalfe created the breakthrough, serving up a curling cross for Duke to head home on 54 minutes.

The debutants opened up the contest, and none more than Kuol.

After 79 minutes, the 18-year-old stole the ball in his own half and raced clear through on goal, the ball eventually falling to Cummings - whose shot was saved by the outstretched hand of Liberato Cacace.

Cummings stepped up for the resultant penalty, dispatching it strongly to the bottom right corner, putting his name forward for Qatar.

"It was a good performance," Arnold said.

"When I relaxed the boys down at halftime, they really came through the second half."