Socceroos coach Graham Arnold says he's in the dark as to whether he'll coach Australia after the World Cup, but the fire burns to keep the role beyond his four years in charge.

"It's not enough for me. I want more," Arnold told AAP.

Arnold's future was the subject of fierce speculation as recently as March, when Football Australia considered his position following World Cup qualifying losses to Japan and Saudi Arabia.

Resolving to retain Arnold, the picture has improved markedly since then.

The Socceroos have strung together five straight wins - including a penalty shootout triumph over Peru that booked a place at the World Cup.

Beyond results, a feel-good factor is forming.

Part of that may be low expectations; it's hard to suggest world No.39 Australia, fresh from qualifying struggles, will progress in Qatar beyond a group containing world champions France and European semi-finalists Denmark.

But it's hard to deny the excitement from a crop of new faces from Sunday's 2-0 win over New Zealand.

Arnold - commenting reluctantly on his own future, saying his focus was on preparing players for the World Cup - said he hoped Football Australia wanted to commit to him.

"I have no idea. No one's spoken to me about anything," the 59-year-old said.

"It's up to them, up to the organisation. I'm not going to demand a contract before the World Cup. That would be nice, but it's their choice. They've got to want me to stay."

Arnold dismissed the idea performances in Qatar would dictate his future.

"I'm not coaching for my career," he said.

"From my side of it, If I never coach again, that's life. I know there will be something after this.

"It's a unique World Cup and a fantastic achievement to qualify. But it's not enough for me. I want more."

Arnold handed out six new caps at Eden Park, including goalscorer Jason Cummings and teen sensation Garang Kuol.

At 18 years and 10 days old, Kuol became the youngest Socceroo debutant since Harry Kewell was blooded at 17 back in 1996.

Cameron Devlin, another second-half substitute, and Harrison Delbridge, given a full debut, both looked composed against the Kiwis.

Their appearances were part of an effort to "find a Plan B" for Qatar, with senior internationals spared the runout ahead of a busy buildup to the tournament.

European club football returns this weekend, with the A-League Men kicking off on October 7.

Arnold will name a 26-man squad on November 14 to assemble in Doha soon after, ahead of the November 23 opener against France.

The former Sydney FC boss said his focus over the next seven weeks would be scouting local players, leaving Europe-based assistant Rene Meulensteen to watch overseas Socceroos.

"Every Tuesday and Wednesday I get all the video clips of all the players. I'm watching their roles and their performances," Arnold said.

Arnold remains bullish Australia will spring a surprise in Qatar, as the Olyroos did at last year's Olympics, upsetting Argentina 2-0 at the tournament of mainly under-23 players - nine of whom were involved on Sunday.

"When I took over in 2018 I could see I had to develop players along this journey," Arnold said.

"With the Olympics, with qualifying for the Olympics, I've seen the next generation.

"They are seriously now like brothers and they will do whatever it takes on that pitch to help each other.

"We've got some good kids. There's some exciting players and some exciting futures for a lot of them."