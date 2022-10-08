The ex-Western Sydney Wanderers junior was last week rewarded with a four-year professional Serie A contract by Jose Mourinho’s La Magica in recognition of his soaring potential.

And there’s even talk he might be a surprise call up for Italy’s senior team for a friendly against Albania next month.

Meantime, Volpato - whose sole appearance this season was on the bench in recent 2-1 Europa League loss to Bulgaria’s Ludogorets - has been making waves with Italy’s U-20s.

He scored in last month’s 2-1 victory over Portugal and earned man of the match honours in a 3-0 win over Switzerland, where he picked up an assist.

Volpato made three Serie A appearances last season and was been on the bench for Roma in four of their eight league matches so far this season, as he continues to pound on the door for game time at the top level.

The 18-year-old’s progression has not gone unnoticed by Australia, with the lines of communication open whilst the youngster focuses his energy on representing the land of his lineage ahead of the country of his birth.

In addition to his mentor Mourinho, Volpato also has Roma legend Francesco Totti in his corner, the retired midfielder acting as his agent and another voice of experience to call on as he weighs his international options, with Italy currently clearly the nation he wants to represent most.

Volpato is tied to neither Italy nor Australia until he makes a senior debut in a FIFA-recognised tournament.

His last Serie A appearance was a seven-minute cameo off the bench in the 1-1 draw with Venezia back in May.