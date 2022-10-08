The prospect of Roma’s Aussie import Cristian Volpato ever pulling on the green and gold continues to diminish, with the teenage winger locked in with Italy for next year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup.
The ex-Western Sydney Wanderers junior was last week rewarded with a four-year professional Serie A contract by Jose Mourinho’s La Magica in recognition of his soaring potential.
And there’s even talk he might be a surprise call up for Italy’s senior team for a friendly against Albania next month.
Meantime, Volpato - whose sole appearance this season was on the bench in recent 2-1 Europa League loss to Bulgaria’s Ludogorets - has been making waves with Italy’s U-20s.
He scored in last month’s 2-1 victory over Portugal and earned man of the match honours in a 3-0 win over Switzerland, where he picked up an assist.
Volpato made three Serie A appearances last season and was been on the bench for Roma in four of their eight league matches so far this season, as he continues to pound on the door for game time at the top level.
The 18-year-old’s progression has not gone unnoticed by Australia, with the lines of communication open whilst the youngster focuses his energy on representing the land of his lineage ahead of the country of his birth.
In addition to his mentor Mourinho, Volpato also has Roma legend Francesco Totti in his corner, the retired midfielder acting as his agent and another voice of experience to call on as he weighs his international options, with Italy currently clearly the nation he wants to represent most.
Volpato is tied to neither Italy nor Australia until he makes a senior debut in a FIFA-recognised tournament.
His last Serie A appearance was a seven-minute cameo off the bench in the 1-1 draw with Venezia back in May.
© FTBL
Related Articles
Online trolls 'driving' Roma starlet away from Socceroos
'The kids are alright': Arnold eyes World Cup bolters
Grant's Usain Bolt banter after Socceroos blow
Latest News
A Stroke of Genius: How to putt like Cam Smith
7 Oct 2022
Advice to 'hyped up' EPL signing Kuol: 'It used to be me...it doesn't last forever son'
8 Oct 2022
Victory's embarrassment of A-League riches against Sydney: 'Some of them may have been surprised'
8 Oct 2022
Most Read
Nani admits he's already received multiple fines at A-League's Victory
3 Oct 2022
Socceroo ruled out for A-League season, retirement likely as Glory sign NPL replacement
6 Oct 2022
Socceroos U/17 team win 23-0 in Asian Cup qualifying
6 Oct 2022
'Now is the time for my son': Diamanti wants to end career
3 Oct 2022