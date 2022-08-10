The goalkeeper had spent last season with La Liga side Real Sociedad, joining the Spanish club from Premier League giants Arsenal. However, it appears that a desire for more regular playing time has seen him move to Denmark.

Mat Ryan Club Swap

Mat Ryan has signed with Danish side FC Copenhagen.

He joins the Danish Superliga club from Real Sociedad.

The Socceroos captain was not a regular starter with the La Liga side.

Ryan was the number two goalkeeper with Sociedad, making only nine appearances last season for the La Liga side. With Real's number one goalkeeper Álex Remiro still with the club, the Socceroos captain has now moved to a club where he can increase his playing time ahead of the World Cup.

Polish international Kamil Grabara was the starting position at FC Copenhagen until he suffered a serious injury last month.

"We are getting an experienced and strong keeper in his prime, who arrives to take on the competition with our other goalkeepers," said FCK sporting director Peter Christiansen upon signing Ryan.



"After Kamil Grabara's injury, we have been looking for an addition to the goalkeeper position, and we are very satisfied with the solution, which both in the short and long term ensures increased competition and quality in that position.



"Maty has played many games in some of the world's biggest leagues and still has plenty of hunger to do well at FCK and for Australia in the World Cup.



"We are looking forward to having him in the team and are sure that he will strengthen our squad. "

The move also gives Ryan the opportunity to play in the Champions League, should he win the starting spot. The Lions were Superliga champions last year and are set to meet Trabzonspor in the UEFA Champions League play-off round starting next weekend.

"I’m really looking forward to becoming part of a big club like F.C. Copenhagen, which has a fantastic reputation throughout Europe," said Ryan upon signing.



"The team has great quality and the ambitions for the club are high in terms of winning titles and competing in the biggest tournaments in Europe. I will work hard to contribute to that."

Ryan has signed a two year contract with FC Copenhagen which should keep him in Denmark until the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

