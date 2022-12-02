Coach Graham Arnold is demanding honesty from his Socceroos.

Who is knackered? Who's sore? Who can go again?

"I have got to see ... which ones are stiff or have knocks and can't recover," coach Arnold said ahead of Australia's round of 16 fixture against Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar.

"It's going to be an honesty conversation from myself to the players.

"I know every one of those players want to start.

"But it's not about them. It's about the team and the nation.

"They've got to be honest back.

"I sit down pretty much always with the individual to see how he is personally and if there is a player that says, 'look, I feel like I can't start,' they have got to be honest.

"Let us make those changes and they may come on for the last half-hour.

"Instead of starting you can come on and finish a game for us and run it out."

The Socceroos will play a fourth game in 12 days in the Doha heat, striving to become the first Australian team to advance to the quarter-finals at a World Cup.

And they meet the might of Argentina with just two days rest after their last game, the same as Lionel Messi's team.

"A quick turnaround is good because we are straight-bang straight back into it which is fantastic," Arnold said.

"That is the way it is. It's not just for one team, it's for all teams.

"So let's not use that as an excuse."