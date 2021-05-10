There was disappointment for Ryan Williams, as Portsmouth tumbled out of the top six with a final day defeat at home to Cameron Burgess’s Accrington Stanley, losing out on their chance of promotion through the play-offs.

Kenny Dougall played the full 90 minutes for Blackpool, as the Tangerines confirmed a third place finish with a 1 – 0 win over bottom of the league Bristol Rovers.

The former Premier League ‘one-hit wonders’ will face off against sixth placed Oxford United, who leapfrogged Pompey in to sixth, thanks to a 4 – 0 demolition of Burton Albion.

Socceroos centre back Bailey Wright was also in action, but was unable to prevent Sunderland from conceding an 84th minute goal against relegated Northampton Town.

Carl Winchester was able to save their blushes with an equaliser three minutes later, but the fourth placed Black Cats head in to their semi-final clash with Lincoln with an unenviable record of just one win in their last nine games.

The Play-Offs kick off on Tuesday May 18, with Blackpool travelling down to Oxford for their first leg, while Sunderland travel to Lincoln the following day.

The Final is scheduled to take place on May 30.