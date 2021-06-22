Behich had his best season in three years in his last campaign at Kayserispor on loan from Istanbul Basaksehir, making 29 Super Lig appearances.

The Socceroos fullback left Bursaspor in 2018 to move to PSV Eindhoven for $4.5 million after playing a significant role for Bert van Marwijk's Australian World Cup team.

He was also strongly linked with Galatasaray and other European giants at the time, but the move to the Netherlands was unsuccessful.

Behich then moved to Istanbul's oil-rich Basaksehir side, but was kept out of the title-winning team by former Manchester City defender Gael Clichy, leading to his loan move last season.

After playing his most consistent football in years, he's since had a strong series of performances in Graham Arnold's Socceroos World Cup qualifiers, but the 30-year-old will reportedly be on the move once again.

Giresunspor were promoted last season after finishing second in the Turkish second division and would become Behich's fourth Turkish club.