Behich, 31, is expected to be officially unveiled later this week as he becomes the 11th Australian to land in the Scottish Premiership ahead of the 2022-2023 season, which kicks off this weekend.

BEHICH SWAPS TURKEY FOR SCOTLAND

Socceroos left-back Aziz Behich has agreed terms to joins Scottish Premiership side Dundee United.

Behich will link up with compatriot Mark Birighitti at Tannadice as the Aussie invasion of Scotland continues unabated.

The defender spent nine of last 10 seasons in the Turkish Super Lig and appears a nailed on starter for Graham Arnold at the World Cup.

The left-back, a mainstay of coach Graham Arnold's Socceroos line-up ahead of the World Cup, spent the best part of the last decade in the Turkish Super Lig, most recently at Giresunspor for whom he made 34 appearances last season.

He chipped in with six goals and eight assists but parted company last month in pursuit of a fresh challenge elsewhere in Europe.

Previously on the books of Basaksehir, Bursasor and Kayserispor, Behich also had a brief spell at PSV Eindhoven without regularly cracking the first team.

Tangerines coach Jack Ross is a keen advocate of Aussie talent, having last week sealed the signature of Birighitti from the Central Coast Mariners, and Behich is likely to start ahead of Scott McMann and youngster Flynn Duffy in the race for the left-back spot.

His looming arrival north of the border will see Behich rub shoulders with likes of fellow Aussies Aaron Mooy at Celtic, Atkinson, Cammy Devlin and Kye Rowles at Hearts, Dylan McGowan at Kilmarnock, Phillip Cancar at Livingston, St Mirren duo Keanu Baccus and Ryan Strain, as well as new teammate Birighitti,.

