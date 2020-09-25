Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade have sold Socceroos defender Milos Degenek to Belgian club KRC Genk.
Degenek is set to link up with fellow Socceroo Danny Vukovic at Genk, who is currently out of action after testing positive to COVID-19.
Red Star agreed on a $1.7 million sum for the Socceroos defender due to financial issues arising from the COVID pandemic and their early Champions League exit.
While the Belgian Pro League ostensibly provides a step up in competition from the Serbian giants, the move is a tough deal for Degenek personally. The defender is of Serbian origin and a lifelong Red Star fan, and this is the second time he's had to leave his boyhood club for financial reasons outside of his control.
