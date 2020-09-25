Degenek is set to link up with fellow Socceroo Danny Vukovic at Genk, who is currently out of action after testing positive to COVID-19.

Red Star agreed on a $1.7 million sum for the Socceroos defender due to financial issues arising from the COVID pandemic and their early Champions League exit.

While the Belgian Pro League ostensibly provides a step up in competition from the Serbian giants, the move is a tough deal for Degenek personally. The defender is of Serbian origin and a lifelong Red Star fan, and this is the second time he's had to leave his boyhood club for financial reasons outside of his control.