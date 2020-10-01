As reported by Kayseri Haber, Behich's loan to the 14th placed Super Lig side is much-needed as Kayserispor slump towards the bottom of the table.

Behich could never break into last season's title-winning Istanbul team and could only make five league appearances last season.

Behich has struggled for game time for many years now, only making a combined total of 12 league appearances in his last three years, with a handful of European and cup competitions padding out his numbers.

The loan comes at a crucial time for Behich's international career, with the Socceroos fullback becoming an national team stalwart and Super Lig star due to his sensational form in 2017 at Bursaspor.

He was even among the candidates for the Socceroos captaincy, but after a touted move to Galatasaray fell through and Istanbul - where he was competing directly with Premier League winner Gael Clichy - ended up too hard to break into, he was overlooked.

The rise of competition such as Alex Gersbach meant that Behich was stuck on the bench for the Socceroos' last two World Cup qualifiers under Graham Arnold.

Behich has previously played for PSV Eindhoven and Melbourne City, and could make his Kayserispor debut this Saturday against Ankaragucu.