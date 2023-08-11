Surprised by Souttar’s drop down the pecking order at the Midlands club he joined just six months ago for $26 million, Meulensteen believes the sooner the giant ex-Stoke City stopper resolves his future the better.

And the Dutchman, who has just released an autobiography detailing his years riding shotgun to legendary Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, views Rangers as an ideal option for Souttar.

Brother John, also a centre back, is already part of Michael Beale’s squad at Ibrox whilst Harry is a lifelong Light Blues fan.

“I’ve texted Harry over his situation and whilst he hasn’t come back to me, a move to somewhere like Rangers would be perfect for him, whether on loan or permanently,” Meulensteen told FTBL.

“He loves the club, grew up supporting them in Scotland and has told me previously he’d relish the chance to play for them one day.

“If the rumours are true and it happens, it would be fantastic. It would be quite something for him to play alongside his brother at Ibrox, something quite unique.

“I am surprised things haven’t gone as well for Harry as he’d have liked at Leicester but you don’t suddenly become a bad player overnight and Harry has plenty to offer, that’s why Brendan Rodgers signed him in the first place.”

Souttar initially started for the Foxes under Rodgers after arriving in January, but his fortunes began to unravel when Dean Smith took over as Leicester hurtled towards relegation from the Premier League.

And he hasn’t played a single minute under Smith’s successor Enzo Maresca, not even making the squad for the 2-0 midweek EFL Cup win over Burton Albion.

“Things changed for Harry when Dean Smith came in - I remember he was man of the match when they got a point at the back end of the season against Newcastle, only for the manager to then drop him. I couldn’t understand that at all,” added Meulensteen.

“Smith didn’t pick him again, which I found really puzzling. In comes the new coach (Maresca) and he has his own style and way of doing things and Harry doesn’t seem to fit the bill.

“That doesn’t mean Harry has turned into a poor player, far from it. I personally feel he has more about his game than the man being picked ahead of him (Wout Faes).

“But football is all about opinions and it’s the coach’s that matters in terms of selection.

“Regarding the Socceroos we always want to see our players playing - and there’s no point in Harry sitting on the bench at Leicester in the Championship, a division where he excelled in his time at Stoke.

“Whatever happens - and if and when he goes - Harry has so much to offer as a good solid pro with bags of ability.

“These setbacks happen to the best of players during their careers and you just have to bounce back.

“Look at Massimo Luongo, who had a difficult time after leaving Sheffield Wednesday. He went to Middlesbrough and didn’t kick a ball but just look at how he’s going at Ipswich.

“He was instrumental in helping them get back to the Championship and is now one of their most important players.

“Even Jackson Irvine had issues finding a club after leaving Hull City. But he bided his time, didn’t lose his belief and is now captain at St Pauli.”

Meulensteen heads to Europe this weekend to check on the form and fitness of Garang Kuol at new Dutch club FC Volendam, Utrecht’s Josh Rawlins, Jordan Bos at Westerlo, Aiden O’Neill at Standard Liege and striker John Iredale at German club SV Wehen Wiesbaden.

There also plans to head to Portsmouth to assess new signings Kusini Yengi and Alex Robertson. Blackburn Rovers striker Zak Gilsenan is also on an ever expanding watch list along with goalkeepers Nicholas Bilokapic (Peterborough) and Ashley Maynard-Brewer (Charlton).

Between his Socceroos commitments, Meulensteen has been demand across multiple media platforms in the UK discussing his book ‘United, Sir Alex and Me’ which details his ascent into coaching at Old Trafford under the incomparable Ferguson for six years.

The tome is laden with insight and anecdotes of life at the Theatre of Dreams during an era of unparalleled success.