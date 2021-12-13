“We’re delighted that the Socceroos, who have a long and proud association with the City of Melbourne and State of Victoria, will return to Melbourne late next month.

“Melbourne Rectangular Stadium is one of Australia’s best football-specific venues for both players and fans, so our focus will be to ensure that we put on an event that Melburnians, Victorians, and interstate visitors remember for years.”

“The Victorian Government have shown great support to bring this match to Melbourne, and we’re thrilled to be playing a central role in helping them kick-off their calendar of events for 2022 by playing a crucial qualification fixture in the State."

Johnson added that the match will require one change in the A-Leagues calendar to accommodate the scheduling:

“We also recognise Melbourne Victory, Sydney FC, and the A-Leagues for collaborating with us to move their UNITE A-League Men’s and A-League Women’s matchday from January 26, to January 25.

This cooperation will enable some of the biggest matches on the domestic football calendar to be played at the same venue as a major international match with just two sleeps between fixtures for fans."

While the Socceroos started their qualifying campaign off strong, breaking a World Cup qualifying record in October with eleven consecutive wins, they have struggled in their last three matches. Their two losses and one draw dropped them to third in their qualifying Group.

Only the top two teams in each AFC third round group automatically qualify for the 2020 FIFA World Cup. Should the Socceroos' position remain unchanged, they would have to proceed to a further play-off round to attempt to make it to Qatar.

Socceroos head coach Graham Arnold addressed the advantage the Melbourne fixture could give during the match's announcement:

“Many of our current and recent squad members have strong ties to Victoria, so I expect that they will be thrilled with today’s match announcement.

“The likes of Aziz Behich, Mathew Leckie, Ajdin Hrustic, Jackson Irvine, Denis Genreau, Jamie Maclaren, James Jeggo, and Bailey Wright each emerged through Victorian grassroots clubs, so the ties between the Socceroos and community football are strong.



“Every match in FIFA World Cup™ qualifying is crucial and we need all three points against Vietnam.

"Melbourne is home to one of the best fan cultures in Australia, so it would be great if fans can get the Stadium shaking on January 27 and provide the players with energy and support.”

Of the four games remaining in their qualification campaign, the Socceroos have previously been beaten by one of the nations they will encounter, Japan, have drawn with Saudi Arabia and have won against Oman and Vietnam.

They will be hoping to equal or better the 1-0 scoreline they previously claimed in their victory against Vietnam when they meet the nation again at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium next month.

Tickets are expected to go on pre-sale tomorrow, with sales to the general public opening on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Further ticketing information can be found on the Socceroos website. The match will also be available on Network 10, Paramount+ and 10Play.

PLUS... A-League's Cavallo 'welcome' at Qatar World Cup says top official The chief executive of next year's 2022 FIFA World Cup has responded to human rights concerns following statements made by Adelaide United's Josh Cavallo last month. Qatar prepares to host football's biggest tournament at the end of next year.

PLUS... A-League Men Round 4 Review Round Four provided a number of close games, one high scoring one and several movements in the A-League ladder. Below is a game by game review of every A-League Men's Round 4 match.

The full Socceroos schedule can be found using this link.