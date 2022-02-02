Australia's hopes of automatic qualification for this year's World Cup are hanging by a thread after being held to a draw against Oman in Muscat.

The Socceroos twice held a lead through Jamie Maclaren's first-half penalty and Aaron Mooy's sweet second-half finish but were pegged back by a COVID-19 ravaged Oman team.

Abdullah Fawaz's stunning right-foot shot in the 54th minute cancelled out Maclaren's opener before the same player converted an 89th-minute penalty conceded by fullback Fran Karacic to snatch a point.

The result means Australia are now three points off the automatic spots in Group B with two matches to play. They simply have to beat second-placed Japan in Sydney on March 24 to avoid having to reach Qatar via the playoffs.

If Graham Arnold's team can achieve that feat they will then have to travel to group leaders Saudi Arabia needing a result to have any chance of avoiding a playoff.

Facing an opponent missing seven first-team players due to a COVID-19 outbreak in a stadium locked out to fans for the same reason, Australia appeared to have made a perfect start when Trent Sainsbury headed home a Mooy free-kick but the early goal was ruled out due to offside.

Arnold's team didn't have to wait long for an opener however when Martin Boyle, the Socceroos' most dangerous player all night, brought down a Jackson Irvine ball brilliantly in the 9th minute before being felled in the area.

Maclaren stepped up to score the penalty but that lead was cancelled out early in the second-half through a fantastic shot from the edge of the area by Fawaz that gave Mat Ryan no chance.

Mooy's first goal for his country in the 79th minute appeared to have got Australia out of jail however, the midfielder lashing home a half-volley from just inside the area.

That lead didn't last though. Karacic was penalised for a clumsy challenge and Fawaz again beat Ryan from the penalty spot to break Socceroos' hearts.